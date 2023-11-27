Red Cross Bus Carrying Third Batch of Freed Palestinian Prisoners Drives Through Ramallah

A Red Cross bus carrying the third batch of released Palestinian prisoners made its way through the city of Ramallah on Sunday, November 26.

On Sunday, Israel released 39 teenage prisoners, according to the WAFA news agency.

Of the 39 prisoners, 21 were from Jerusalem, one from Gaza, and 17 from the West Bank, WAFA said.

Footage released by the Hamas-affiliated Quds News Network shows the bus surrounded by crowds in Ramallah.

On Sunday Hamas released 17 hostages as part of the exchange deal, the Qatari government said. Credit: Quds News Network via Storyful