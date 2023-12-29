Red Cross calling on more volunteers in 2024

Across the country, the American Red Cross said it is responding to nearly twice as many large disasters than it did a decade ago to help people in need of relief.

“[We’ve responded to] hurricanes in Florida, the wildfires in Hawaii. We actually still have volunteers from Pennsylvania down in those two places,” said Nicole Roschella of the Red Cross.

So while the need for volunteers is greater than ever, there are plenty of ways to give back on both a local and national level, starting with Disaster Relief.

Volunteers respond to fire and flood scenes, when victims have nowhere to go after losing their homes, but the hours, days, and weeks after those disasters are just as crucial. Recovery case workers check in with families to make sure their needs are met, helping them get back on their feet.

“…Connecting them with other local community groups that have other resources that would be helpful, even things like replacing important documents, like your driver’s license,” Roschella said.

Volunteers are also needed for blood drives, including blood transportation specialists, who take donations to the hospitals.

“If you enjoy driving and being on the road, being a little more independent, or you can have your passenger with you…a lot of couples do it together,” Roschella said. “Whether you have one day a month, two…only weekends, only weekdays, whatever it is…we’ll be able to work around your schedule and find the role that’s right for you.”

