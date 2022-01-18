Red Cross Declares ‘Blood Crisis’; How Greendale Can Donate

GREENDALE, WI — Nearly two years into the coronavirus pandemic, the American Red Cross is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade as omicron variant cases surge in Greendale and other cities across the country.



In a statement released in January, the Red Cross called the shortage a “national blood crisis” that's forcing doctors to delay life-saving treatments for those in need.

In response, the organization called on Americans to donate blood as soon as possible to “prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.”

“While some types of medical care can wait, others can’t,” Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross, said in a statement. “Hospitals are still seeing accident victims, cancer patients, those with blood disorders like sickle cell disease, and individuals who are seriously ill who all need blood transfusions. We’re doing everything we can to increase blood donations to ensure every patient can receive medical treatments without delay, but we cannot do it without more donors.”

If you want to donate blood, here are a few Red Cross blood drives coming up in the Greendale area:

Jan. 20: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th Avenue

Jan. 21: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Hose Tower, 5699 Parking Street

Jan. 21: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Woodridge Community Church, 13800 W Howard Avenue

Jan. 25: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue

Jan. 25: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Milwaukee Academy of Science, 2000 W. Kilbourn

Jan. 26: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Public Library, 9151 W Loomis Road

Jan. 26: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

Jan. 26: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Milwaukee Community Sailing Center, 1450 North Lincoln Memorial Drive

Jan. 27: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Herzing University, 15895 W. Bluemound Road

Jan. 27: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Muskego High School, W185S8750 Racine Avenue

Search other blood drives in the area here.

Last year, the Red Cross saw a 34 percent decline in new donors and a 10 percent decrease overall since the pandemic’s start. At the root of the decrease: ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations, especially as coronavirus cases surge in nearly every state.

According to the Red Cross, the Red Cross supplies nearly 40 percent of the nation’s blood to hospitals in Wisconsin and other states; however, blood centers across the country say they have less than a one-day supply of some blood types.

Right now, hospitals on average are receiving 25 percent less blood than requested, according to the Red Cross. Hospitals need blood for surgeries, transplants, cancer treatments and chronic illnesses.

The shortages of nearly every type of blood affect people in communities throughout the United States. Among them is Kristen Mill of Spring Grove, Illinois, who suffers from ongoing health problems caused by a tick bite.

During a recent visit to the hospital for a transfusion, Mill was told the facility had no blood that matched her blood type, and she would have to wait until the right match became available, she told the Red Cross.

“The hospital came to me and they apologized, and they said, ‘We’re so sorry, our blood bank is depleted to the point where we don’t have anyone that matches with you,’” Mill said. “It’s very scary, especially if you don’t know if the blood is coming because this is something that you need to live.”

January also marks National Blood Donor Month, which focuses on raising awareness about the need for blood donations.

In addition to blood donors, the Red Cross also needs volunteers to help facilitate blood drives in Greendale and other locations. Volunteers help by greeting and registering donors, answering questions, and providing information about the donation process. To volunteer to support Red Cross blood collections, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

To learn more about blood donation, visit www.redcrossblood.org.

This article originally appeared on the Greendale Patch