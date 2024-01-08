Red Cross declares national blood shortage, calls for donations

The American Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage and is urging people to make donations.

If the shortage worsens, lifesaving medical procedures could be delayed across the country, the organization said.

“One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty refrigerator without any blood products,” Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross, said in a news release. “A person needs lifesaving blood every two seconds in our country — and its availability can be the difference between life and death; however, blood is only available thanks to the generosity of those who roll up a sleeve to donate.”

The organization says the number of people donating blood has dropped by 40% over the past two decades. As a result, the Red Cross has had to limit the distribution of some blood types to hospitals.

“When fewer people donate blood, even small disruptions to blood donations — such as the nearly 7,000-unit shortfall in blood donations the Red Cross experienced between Christmas and New Year’s Day alone — can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion,” the organization said.

Winter weather and respiratory illness spikes, including COVID-19 and flu, are expected to exacerbate the shortage.

Only 3% of eligible Americans, or about 6.8 million people, donate blood every year.

There are some requirements for donating, according to the federal Health and Human Services Department.

Donors must be at least 17 (or 16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in “good health,” not taking antibiotics and have not donated blood in at least eight weeks. Some donation centers have additional standards.