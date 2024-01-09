The Red Cross desperately needs blood donors. Anyone who donates this month has a chance of winning tickets to the Super Bowl

Jill Baker watches a movie as collection specialist Jonathan Guillen assists her with her blood donation at the American Red Cross location in Murray, on Jan. 8, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Installing a new “game plan” against the emergency blood shortage, the American Red Cross is partnering with the National Football League this month to incentivize those willing to donate.

The American Red Cross reported that in the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood has fallen by 40%.

Those that donate blood to the Red Cross between Jan. 1-31 will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a trip for two to the upcoming Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The winner and their guest will reportedly enjoy access to “day-of in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Las Vegas, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 9-12), plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses.”

Why is the Red Cross partnering with the Super Bowl?

“The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years,” the American Red Cross published on its website. “Your blood donation is needed now to help alleviate the shortage and ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not delayed.”

While the decrease in donors has been dropping during the most recent year, the numbers have been falling since the COVID-19 pandemic, which has contributed to the overall reduction of 300,000 blood donors, according to ABC News.

Between Christmas and New Year’s Day last year, there was a nearly 7,000-unit shortfall in donations the Red Cross received.

“When fewer people donate blood, even small disruptions to blood donations ... can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion,” the Red Cross published.

What blood type is most in shortage?

Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross, said that donors of all types of blood, but especially those with Type O blood and those who are donating platelets, are encouraged to give.

“Small changes in blood donor turnout can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion,” Gehrie said. “More challenges may lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation.”

Former NFL star Peyton Manning told the Red Cross, “If everyone does their part together and we collectively as a community commit to donating blood, we also can stack up more wins. One person alone is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect.”