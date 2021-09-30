Red Cross director says major crisis ahead in Afghanistan

Afghans cross a bridge above the Kabul river in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
SAMYA KULLAB
·4 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Severe financial shortfalls and the coming of winter could spell a “major humanitarian crisis” for Afghanistan if money isn't restored to pay for wages and services, especially healthcare, the regional director of the International Federation of the Red Cross said on Thursday.

Alexander Matheou said Afghanistan is set to enter an “extremely difficult few months” as temperatures drop, compounding food shortages resulting from drought and poverty. Cuts to health services put many vulnerable Afghans, particularly in rural areas, at risk.

The warning comes as Taliban authorities swiftly dispersed with gunfire a women-led protest demanding equal rights to education in Kabul. Posters held by a small group of women saying “Do not burn our books!” were confiscated and scrapped by armed men, on the grounds that the women had not asked for permission to rally.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Society is appealing for 36 million CHF ($38 million) to continue funding health clinics, emergency relief, and other services across 16 provinces. Matheou spoke at a news conference in Kabul a day after U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric asked donors to fast-track funding for a $606 million flash appeal that is only 22% funded to help 11 million Afghans for the remainder of the year.

“There needs to be some solution to the financial flows into Afghanistan to ensure that at least salaries can be paid, and that essential supplies, power and water being two of them, can be procured,” Matheou said. The primary health system needs additional funding sources independent of the group in order to continue operating, he added.

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have paused disbursements to the government, while the U.S. froze billons of dollars in assets held in American accounts by the Afghan Central Bank.

Foreign aid previously accounted for nearly 75% of Afghanistan’s public expenditure, according to a World Bank report. But with the funds now frozen, an economic crisis looms.

Cuts to healthcare have resulted in 2,500 health facilities no longer working, and over 20,000 health staff, 7,000 of them women, no longer being paid, Matheou said.

During a five-day trip he met with Taliban leaders who expressed a desire for the continuation and even scaling up of humanitarian assistance and that sanctions be lifted. Since the Taliban overran Kabul on Aug. 15 the world has been watching to see whether they will re-create their harsh rule of the 1990s.

As a result, the international community is divided over the issue of resuming aid to Afghanistan. Some countries have conditions, including a minimum guarantee that the rights of women will be protected. Others say urgent humanitarian needs must be met first.

China meanwhile delivered winter supplies including blankets and down jackets to Afghanistan, and will soon begin flying in food and other supplies as a “friendly neighbor,” their foreign ministry said. Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the Chinese ambassador and the Taliban’s acting minister of refugee affairs met the shipment on Wednesday night.

China, which shares a narrow border with Afghanistan, has mocked the chaotic end to the U.S. presence in the country, and said Washington was to blame for the intensified hardships now facing the impoverished country under Taliban rule. Beijing has kept its embassy in Kabul open and established diplomatic ties with the Taliban.

Earlier, at the protest in the Kart-e-Char neighborhood of Kabul, a demonstration by six women outside a government school was halted by the Taliban who also ordered the press to leave the premises. Other women coming to join the protest afterwards were also told to go home, according to a witness.

Mawlawi Nasratullah, a Taliban intelligence officer, later told reporters they had not applied for permission to protest.

Matheou said that the diplomatic missions remaining in Kabul since the Taliban takeover have taken a practical approach to aid.

“Missions that are located here I would briefly say are orientated toward a pragmatic adaptation to the reality as it stands now, and are not hard on the conditionality of support that is present in some of the missions outside of the country,” he said. He met with representatives from Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey and Russia.

“We are unequivocal about supporting women’s rights, we have no doubt about the universality of that, but as service providers we put preservation of life first.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea's Kim seeks better ties with South, but slams US

    North Korea leader Kim Jong Un expressed willingness to restore stalled communication lines with South Korea in coming days while shrugging off U.S. offers for dialogue as “cunning ways” to conceal its hostility against the North, state media reported Thursday. Kim’s statement is an apparent effort to drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington as he wants South Korea to help him win relief from crippling U.S.-led economic sanctions and other concessions. Pyongyang this month has offered conditional talks with Seoul alongside its first missile firings in six months and stepped-up criticism of the United States.

  • France urges WHO chief to keep pledge on fighting sex abuse

    The French government called Wednesday on the head of the World Health Organization to uphold his pledge for an "action plan” to combat sexual abuse and exploitation by WHO employees after independent investigators found scores of accusations stemming from the agency's response to an Ebola outbreak in Congo. A WHO-commissioned panel reported Tuesday that it had identified more than 80 people accused of sexual misconduct and confirmed that 21 of them worked for the U.N. health agency during the outbreak. The French Foreign Ministry's call for WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to take action within 10 days comes less than a week after France, Germany and other EU announced that they had nominated him for a second five-year term.

  • Iraq's top Shiite cleric calls for high voter turnout

    Iraq’s top Shiite cleric called Wednesday for wide participation in next month’s parliament elections, saying that despite “shortcomings,” voting remains the best way for Iraqis to take part in shaping their country’s future. Iraqis are headed to the polls Oct. 10 for early elections characterized by widespread apathy and concerns of low voter turnout. Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, Iraq’s most powerful religious authority, was a strong backer of early elections at the time, calling it “the right and peaceful” path to getting out of the political, economic, security and health problems Iraq faces.

  • Israeli police kill alleged Palestinian stabber in Jerusalem

    Israeli police said Thursday that officers shot a Palestinian woman who allegedly attempted to stab them in east Jerusalem’s Old City. The Palestinian health ministry identified the woman as 30-year-old Isra Khzamiah from a northern West Bank town near the city of Jenin, an area where tensions have run high following an escape by Palestinian prisoners from an Israeli prison earlier this month. Palestinians have carried out scores of car-ramming, shooting and stabbing attacks targeting Israeli soldiers, police officers and civilians in recent years in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

  • UN chief urges united action to prevent Myanmar catastrophe

    The United Nations chief is urging unified regional and international action to prevent the crisis in Myanmar from becoming a large-scale conflict and multi-faceted “catastrophe” in the heart of Southeast Asia and beyond. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a report to the U.N. General Assembly circulated Wednesday that the opportunity to prevent the army from entrenching its rule could be narrowing and said it is urgent that regional and international countries help put Myanmar back on the path to democratic reform. When Myanmar’s army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, it claimed with scant evidence that the general election her party won last November in a landslide was marred by widespread fraud.

  • Surge of killings in eastern DR Congo, says UN

    Summary killings in the troubled east of DR Congo surged last month, driven by rebel groups but also the armed forces, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

  • Kim Jong Un's mysterious sister was promoted, cementing her place in North Korea's leadership

    Kim Yo Jong was named to North Korea's State Affairs Commission, which is the country's top policy-making group.

  • As tensions rise, Lebanese protest port blast suspension

    Hundreds of Lebanese, including families of Beirut port explosion victims, rallied Wednesday in the capital to support the judge investigating the blast after he was forced to suspend his work. A court must now rule on whether he should be removed or can continue the investigation. Several lawmakers and former officials charged in the case by Bitar have filed lawsuits against him, asking that he step down on grounds of violating the law or showing bias.

  • The Latest: Denmark seems to fall short of vaccination goal

    Denmark seems to have failed to reach its target of 90% of people over the age of 12 having been vaccinated twice by Oct. 1 as the latest official figures show 84.9% have gotten both shots. The latest official figures by Danish Health Authorities show that 4,366,235 people have gotten both shots. The vaccine is voluntary and free of charge in Denmark, which on Sept. 10, declared that it no longer considers COVID-19 as “a socially critical disease” because of the large number of vaccinations.

  • Kansas City-area hospitals report alarming rates of pregnant woman hospitalized

    Kansas City-area hospitals report alarming rates of pregnant woman hospitalized

  • Many school sports and extracurricular activities are back. Take a look at the new rules

    We all know that school is more than just academics, sports and clubs is where some of the fondest memories are made.

  • 70K Louisiana students remain out of school after Hurricane Ida

    State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told lawmakers Tuesday more than 70,000 Louisiana students remain out of school because of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall Aug. 29.

  • Woman who survived Spanish flu, world war succumbs to COVID

    Primetta Giacopini's mother, Pasquina Fei, died in Connecticut of the Spanish flu in 1918 at age 25. Primetta was 2 years old when her mother died. “The way Mom talked about it, he didn’t want to raise those kids alone, and men didn’t do that at that time,” Dorene recalled.

  • Rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran hold talks in Iraq

    Officials from Iran and Saudi Arabia met this week in Baghdad for a fourth round of talks this year, following a months-long hiatus after the election of Iran's new president.Why it matters: The meetings in Iraq constitute the first serious attempt at dialogue between the two regional rivals following years of tensions and rhetorical venom.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Iraqi sources say the agenda is dominated by efforts to repair the bilateral relati

  • North Korea's 'hypersonic' missile: what we know

    North Korea this week tested what state media called a hypersonic gliding missile, sophisticated weaponry that would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest technological advance and could factor into the strategic balance.

  • Search for remains of indigenous children killed in Guatemala massacre blocked by residents

    Residents of a Mayan community in Guatemala prevented experts on Tuesday from beginning to exhume the remains of more than 100 children believed to have been buried clandestinely in a former military garrison during the country's civil war in the 1980s. The search efforts in the village of Chiul, more than 120 miles (200 km) from Guatemala City, were scheduled to begin early on Tuesday morning but were suspended after residents disrupted the plans without offering an explanation for their opposition. Arnulfo Oxlaj, one of the survivors of the massacre who was at the site on Tuesday, said that among those who opposed the exhumations were former members of the country's armed forces, which has been accused of carrying out the massacre.

  • Donald Trump Reportedly Had Eyes for More Than Wife Melania Trump in the White House

    Donald Trump had more than his share of infidelity allegations while he was in the White House. For some people in that position, they might be on their best behavior, knowing that America was watching their every move. But for Donald, he reportedly doubled down on his bad behavior by trying to get the attention […]

  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tried to attend a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II but were stymied when there was no room in the president's helicopter for them, book says

    "I finally figured out what was going on," Grisham reportedly wrote. "Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States."

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's Question About Democrats Gets Turned Into A Punchline About Him

    Many critics on Twitter responded to the Ohio Republican's slam of Democrats in the same mocking way.

  • Legal Expert: Detail In Weisselberg Indictment Could Be Bad News For Trump

    According to the New Yorker, the alleged existence of a separate ledger for Trump has caught the eye of legal insiders.