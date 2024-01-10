Red Cross: Emergency blood shortage may delay medical procedures; here's how to help

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

The Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels across the country, and blood donors are urged to make a donation appointment to help alleviate the shortage and help ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not put on hold.

Over the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood to the Red Cross has fallen by about 40%.

When fewer people donate blood, even small disruptions to blood donations — such as the nearly 7,000-unit shortfall in blood donations the Red Cross experienced between Christmas and New Year’s Day alone — can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion.

Gov. Moore acts on AI: Gov. Moore takes action on artificial intelligence; here's what's in new executive order

Blood products are currently going to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in, and in recent weeks, the Red Cross has had to limit distributions of type O blood products — among the most transfused blood types — to hospitals.

The American Red Cross has a Hagerstown Red Cross Blood Donation Center at 1131 Conrad Court off Eastern Boulevard in Hagerstown.

“Small changes in blood donor turnout can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of an emergency blood transfusion,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. “More challenges may lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation. Donors of all types — especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets — are urged to give now.”

Don’t wait — to make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

2-year-old dies in fire: Investigation continues into Maryland fire that claimed life of Cascade girl, 2

The Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL) are partnering this January, during National Blood Donor Month, to urge individuals to give blood or platelets and help tackle the emergency blood shortage. Those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. For details, go to RedCrossBlood.org/Super Bowl.

How you can help by giving blood in Washington County

Blood drives are being held at the following Washington County locations:

Monday, Jan. 15, from 12:30 to 6 p.m., at the American Legion, Banquet Room, 12 N. Westside Ave., Funkstown

Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the American Legion, Banquet Room, 400 American Legion Ave., Williamsport

Tuesday, Jan. 30, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Hagerstown YMCA, Multipurpose Room, 1100 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown

Monday, Feb. 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Red Men Tribe No. 84, Main, 16129 Lappans Road, Williamsport

Monday, Feb. 12, from 1:30 to 6 p.m., Smithsburg Community Fire Hall, North Main Street, Smithsburg

Wedneday, Feb. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Washington County Health Department, Western Maryland Hospital, 1500 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown

Friday, Feb. 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Robinwood Professional Center, Conference Room 142, 11110 Medical Campus, Hagerstown

Monday, Feb. 19, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Hagerstown Community College, Student Center Dining, 11400 Robinwood Drive, Hagerstown

Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., University System of Maryland at Hagerstown, Class Room 124 and 125, 32 W. Washington St., Hagerstown

Thursday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Clear Spring High School, Gym, 12630 Broadfording Road, Clear Spring

Every Wednesday, from noon to 6 p.m. at the American Red Cross of the Greater Shanandoah Valley Capter, 1131 Conrad Court, Hagerstown

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Blood donors have chance to win trip to Super Bowl LVIII; here's how