Red Cross Emergency Shelter To Open In South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI — An emergency shelter will open in South Kingstown on Saturday night for residents in need.

The American Red Cross-run shelter will open at South Kingstown High School at 7 p.m. The regional shelter serves Narragansett, South Kingstown and Narragansett. Wear a mask — COVID-19 health protocols will be in place and screenings will be conducted.

Residents in need of a warm place to stay can go to the shelter after the statewide travel ban lifts at 8 p.m.

The Red Cross encouraged residents to pack all necessary items before heading to an emergency shelter, including:

Prescription and emergency medications

Foods that meet special dietary requirements

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Chargers for any electronic devices

Books, games and other forms of entertainment

