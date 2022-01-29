Red Cross Emergency Shelter To Open In South Kingstown

Rachel Nunes
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI — An emergency shelter will open in South Kingstown on Saturday night for residents in need.

The American Red Cross-run shelter will open at South Kingstown High School at 7 p.m. The regional shelter serves Narragansett, South Kingstown and Narragansett. Wear a mask — COVID-19 health protocols will be in place and screenings will be conducted.

Residents in need of a warm place to stay can go to the shelter after the statewide travel ban lifts at 8 p.m.

The Red Cross encouraged residents to pack all necessary items before heading to an emergency shelter, including:

  • Prescription and emergency medications

  • Foods that meet special dietary requirements

  • Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

  • Chargers for any electronic devices

  • Books, games and other forms of entertainment

