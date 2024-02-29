Red Cross Month begins by honoring local heroes

JOPLIN, Mo. — On Friday, March 1, the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri is kicking off its annual Red Cross Month celebration, to honor local community heroes who help ensure their neighbors never face crises alone.

Red Cross Month is a national tradition that began in March 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation — and each U.S. president has followed ever since. Locally, Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation at the State Capitol Tuesday (2/27) declaring March as Red Cross Month in the state of Missouri.

“During Red Cross Month, we are proud to honor the people in our community who step up to support one another when help can’t wait during emergencies. This relief and hope wouldn’t be possible without these local heroes. Please consider joining this team of heroes by donating, volunteering, giving blood, or taking a lifesaving skills course,” said Stacy Burks, executive director, Southern Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The public is invited to join the Red Cross Month celebration by visiting their website, to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer, or take a lifesaving skills course.

All those who donate at on March 27 will be part of the 10th annual “Red Cross Giving Day,” which aims to rally 30,000 supporters nationwide to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support, and other assistance for people affected by disasters.

Volunteers comprise 90% of the national Red Cross workforce to power its lifesaving mission, along with generous blood and financial donors; people trained in skills like first aid and CPR, and other supporters.

