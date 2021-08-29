Red Cross prepares for impacts from Ida

The Guardian

Disasters have forced many families to question whether living in the region can continue as the climate crisis intensifies A red tractor is left behind as a home burns in Plumas county, California, impacted by the Dixie fire. Photograph: Eugene García/AP Megan Brown’s family has stewarded several ranches in and along California’s northern Sierra Nevada for six generations. But in the last four years, the Browns have faced unprecedented challenges. Four different wildfires have touched the famil