Red Cross prepares for impacts from Ida
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell speaks with officials from the American Red Cross about how they are preparing to help those impacted by Ida.
“By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned on Thursday evening.View Entire Post ›
Life-threatening storm surge expected along Louisiana, Mississippi coasts, including New Orleans, National Hurricane Center warned.
Improved weather near Lake Tahoe lets fire crews make progress in containing the Caldor fire
Over 2K firefighters are battling the Caldor Fire as it nears iconic Lake Tahoe, spurring the first evacuation warnings to those inside the basin.
The hurricane will reach Louisiana's shores on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, and government officials have already declared a state of emergency in the state.
The National Weather Service warned: "If you are under evacuation order or can leave, PLEASE LEAVE. DEVASTATING conditions WILL happen."
The inundation is expected to stretch from parts of Louisiana to the coast of Mississippi, the National Hurricane Center said.
With no time left to properly evacuate, New Orleans residents should prepare to ride out Hurricane Ida at home, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Friday.Why it matters: The hurricane is forecast to hit the central Louisiana coast as a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThere isn't enough time to establish necessary highway contraflow procedures to evacuate all residents before Ida is expected to t
Hurricane Ida entered the Gulf of Mexico Friday night and is forecast to rapidly intensify before reaching the Northern Gulf Coast.
Ida was forecast to reach Category 4 strength, with winds estimated at 140 mph, before it makes landfall Sunday afternoon or evening.
Ida is expected to make landfall exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Gulf Coast.
On the front lines of battle to keep Caldor fire from hitting Lake Tahoe
U.S. oil and gas companies on Friday cut more than 1.6 million barrels of oil production as a major storm churned toward oilfields that provide 17% of the nation's oil production. Ida barreled into Cuba on Friday after intensifying into a hurricane with 85 mile per hour (130 kph) winds, according to the National Hurricane Center https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?start#contents (NHC). It could become "an extremely dangerous major hurricane," and threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast "catastrophic wind damage," the NHC said.
Disasters have forced many families to question whether living in the region can continue as the climate crisis intensifies A red tractor is left behind as a home burns in Plumas county, California, impacted by the Dixie fire. Photograph: Eugene García/AP Megan Brown’s family has stewarded several ranches in and along California’s northern Sierra Nevada for six generations. But in the last four years, the Browns have faced unprecedented challenges. Four different wildfires have touched the famil
Louisiana’s unique terrain and low-lying cities make landfalling hurricanes a harrowing prospect in this part of the southern United States.
Hurricane watches were issued for several Gulf Coast states late Thursday as Tropical Storm Ida barrels toward the southern United States.
A massive wildfire that has burned through more than 100,000 acres in California is now making its way toward a popular tourist attraction.
Metro Detroit Weather: Strong storms possible Sunday
The floods that killed at least 20 people in Tennessee last weekend arrived with shocking speed and force — seemingly a case study of the difficulties of protecting people from explosive rainstorms as climate change gets worse. A closer look at what happened in the days, years and even decades before the storm reveals that a series of government decisions — where and how to build, when to update flood maps, whether to join the federal flood-insurance program and how to warn of dangerous floods —
A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Friday morning at 5:34 a.m. Pacific time 22 miles from Bakersfield, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.