How to be 'Red Cross Ready'

TechCrunch

On the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield stage, the company announced its third-generation prototype -- or the company’s MVP, if you will. Mid-2024, the company is planning to launch this as a product ready for roadside drug testing, and a configuration for cause-of-death investigations. Current drug testing often requires a urine sample, which has a number of issues; for one, if you don’t observe the person giving the sample, you don’t have proper chain of custody of the evidence, but most people aren’t particularly stoked about being watched -- or watching -- as they try to pee into a cup.