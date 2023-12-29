Red Cross says it needs more local volunteers as disasters abound

Dec. 28—If you're looking for a New Year's resolution that won't fade away within the first few weeks of 2024, the Red Cross has a suggestion for you. Resolve to become a Red Cross volunteer.

"We're seeing both the frequency and intensity of disasters increase due to the climate crisis," Jorge Martinez, president and CEO of the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania, said in a release. "Across the country, the Red Cross is responding to nearly twice as many large disasters as we did a decade ago to help people.

"This uptick in responses means we need more volunteers. The need to help has never been greater."

You can help people here in Pennsylvania or you can sign up to support disaster victims in other parts of the country, using your time and talents to make a difference in people's lives, officials said.

Locally, more than 3,300 people volunteer with the Red Cross. In the last year, they responded to more than 1,500 disasters.

Local volunteers are part of the almost 275,000 volunteers across the country whose support enables the Red Cross to provide relief and comfort for disaster victims, lifesaving blood products for patients, emergency support for military families and veterans, and much more, officials said.

Some of the most needed disaster-related volunteer roles include:

Disaster action Team: Most of the 60,000 emergencies that the Red Cross responds to each year are smaller disasters like home fires. As a Disaster Action Team volunteer, you can help comfort and support people in your community by meeting any immediate needs such as food, shelter, clothing or supplies and connecting them to long-term recovery services. The Red Cross supplies the training.

Disaster Recovery Care: Casework volunteers provide support to people after disasters to help them get back on their feet. This can include providing referrals to other organizations, serving as an advocate and issuing financial assistance through a special online system. Volunteers are needed to help virtually and on-site after disasters.

Disaster Mental Health: Disaster Mental Health volunteers provide mental health support to those impacted by a disaster. To be qualified, you must hold a master's degree and a current, unencumbered license as a social worker, psychologist, professional counselor, marriage and family therapist, psychiatrist, school psychologist or school counselor. Current psychiatric nurses with a state license as a registered nurse and at least two years of experience in a psychiatric setting are also qualified, as are retired mental health professionals who were licensed and maintained a license or certification in good standing upon retirement.

Other volunteer roles the Red Cross needs to fill are blood donor ambassadors and blood transportation specialists.

To volunteer, go to redcross.org/volunteertoday.