Red Cross sees increase in blood donations
After the Red Cross declared a "national blood crisis," "CBS Evening News" viewers turned out to donate blood. But more help is still needed. Norah O'Donnell was among those who donated.
A South Florida police sergeant has been taken off the street after a video of him choking a fellow officer emerged last week. Sgt. Christopher […]
"I hope that people will understand that one of the things that the Nazi ideology did during the Holocaust was to dehumanize Jewish people," said Rabbi Menachem Sebbag
Breivik, a far-right extremist, killed 77 people in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011. He killed eight with a car bomb in Oslo and then gunned down 69, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp.With a shaven head and dressed in a dark suit, Breivik made a white supremacist sign with his fingers before raising his right arm in a Nazi salute to signal his far-right ideology as he entered the court.He also carried signs, printed in English, including one that said "Stop your genocide against our white nations" and "Nazi-Civil-War".He was later told to stop displaying them as the prosecution presented its case."I don't want to see anything of the kind when the prosecution speaks," Judge Dag Bjoervik said.Breivik shook his head several times as the prosecution made its case, which included a passage from the original 2012 verdict which said that even after serving for 21 years in prison the defendant would still be a very dangerous man.Breivik will address the court later on Tuesday. His lawyer Oeystein Storrvik has said Breivik is intent on eventually securing his release.
Mayfield candle factory destroyed by a killer Kentucky tornado, where workers said they were threatened with dismissal if they left their posts, closing
The daughter of local news anchor Amy Wood has issued an apology in response to racist, homophobic videos which surfaced online last week.
John Everett Booth walked away from his family in 1970 and never turned back. In October 2021, the puzzle about his disappearance started to take shape.
A professor accused of treating a pair of PhD students like slaves by asking them to do her gardening, redecorate her home and go underwear shopping has won a £15,000 payout after a tribunal ruled she was wrongly sacked.
Molly Grady has received support from all over the country after going public with Panama City nonprofit that helps feral and sick cats.
LETTER: Critical race theory used to promote atrocities
Shop is a supplier of firearms to to area deputies, police departments
Two people and a dog inside a Bellevue home escaped Monday morning after their house slid off its foundation and collapsed, and several homes in the neighborhood had to evacuate.
Two residents at an assisted living facility in Sun City are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Sunday, authorities said.
Jennifer Blagg's dream was to marry a good Christian man. Tragically, her husband wasn't exactly who he claimed to be. Jennifer’s friends described her as a "very sweet woman," whose faith was very important to her. After she headed to San Diego to study business at National University, she went to a party and met someone who seemed to place the same emphasis on faith as she did: 25-year-old Michael Blagg, a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Navy currently stationed in the city. "Jennifer was always
A man accused of pushing an Asian woman in front of an oncoming subway train in New York City has a criminal history dating back to 1998, police told reporters. The fatal attack, which authorities deemed “unprovoked,” occurred at Times Square-42nd Street subway station at around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, was waiting for a southbound R train when Simon Martial, 61, allegedly shoved her onto the tracks.
Malik Faisal Akram, a British national, was killed after an hourslong standoff at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. The hostages escaped.
Claud “Tex” McIver, 79, is serving a life sentence after being convicted of felony murder and other charges in the 2016 shooting of his wife, 64-year-old Diane McIver. There was never any dispute that McIver shot his wife — the question at trial was whether he meant to. Defense attorneys said that was nonsense, that McIver loved his wife dearly and her death was a terrible accident.
Crews made railroad repairs in Los Angeles Monday after a train derailed near the location where thieves have been raiding cargo containers, leaving the tracks littered with emptied boxes of packaged good sent by retailers. It wasn't immediately clear if the derailment that happened Saturday was caused by the debris left behind by thieves in the Lincoln Heights area near downtown Los Angeles. Union Pacific said the cause of the derailment was under investigation.
The Washington Post has chronicled 1,715 former members of Congress who were slave owners at some point in their lives
A $50,000 reward is expected to be announced to help Los Angeles Police track down the person responsible for stabbing UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer to death in a random daytime attack at a luxury furniture store.
A change in requirements would be weeks away from being implemented.