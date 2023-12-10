Red Cross shares safety tips following Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With six people dead and at least 23 injured following Saturday’s severe weather in Middle Tennessee, the American Red Cross is working to help community members impacted by the storms.

1 child, 2 adults dead; State of Emergency declared in Clarksville after tornado activity

Officials said it is “critically important” for people to call 1-800 RED CROSS to report damages to their homes as Red Cross plans its response and casework.

There are also three shelters being managed by Red Cross around Middle Tennessee:

Northeast High School at 3701 Trenton Road in Clarksville

Beech High School at 3126 Long Hollow Pike in Hendersonville

Isaac Litton Middle School at 4601 Hedgewood Drive in Nashville

3 dead, State of Emergency declared following severe weather in Davidson County, Sumner County

The organization shared the following advice for what you should do after a tornado hits:

Avoid getting injured: Keep listening to the radio, television, or other news sources, and stay in your shelter until the tornado warning is over. Do not enter damaged buildings. If you’re inside a damaged building, do not use matches or lighters, look around for things that might fall or dangerous debris, exit with extreme care, and stay out.

If you smell gas or see spills that could be flammable, leave immediately. If you’re trapped, try to cover your mouth with a cloth or mask to avoid breathing dust. Instead of shouting for help, try to send a text, bang on a pipe or wall, or use a whistle. Watch out for exposed nails and broken glass. Steer clear of damaged or fallen power lines, poles, and downed wires. They can electrocute you. Avoid electrical shock in flood areas. Don’t go into flooded areas or use any electrical equipment that might have been underwater.

Clean up safely: Be careful during the clean-up effort. Wear thick-soled shoes, long pants, and work gloves to reduce injuries. Don’t let children take part in disaster clean-up work. If power is out, use flashlights or battery-powered lanterns to reduce fire risk. Beware of carbon monoxide poisoning. Don’t use gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, basement, garage, tent, or camper, or even outside near an open window.

Carbon monoxide can’t be seen or smelled, but it can kill you fast, so if you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak, get to fresh air right away.



Tens of thousands without power after severe weather rolls through Middle Tennessee

Prevent power overloads and fire hazards: Unplug appliances and electronics to avoid damage from power surges. Use flashlights instead of candles. Only turn off the utilities only if you suspect damage or if local officials instruct you to do so. Your gas line can only be turned on by a professional. Contact a professional if you have problems once the utilities are back on. Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning Don’t use a gas stove to heat your home. Don’t use outdoor stoves for heating or cooking while indoors. If you’re using a generator, keep it outside in a well-ventilated area away from windows.

Decide if you need to stay or go: Evacuate if your home is too hot or too cold, or if you have medical devices that need power. Communities often provide warming or cooling centers and power charging stations.



Tornado moving through Davidson County caught on camera

Treat injuries: People may be injured, so provide first aid as needed. Don’t try to move a person with a back or neck injury unless they’re in immediate danger. Seek immediate medical assistance.

Take care of yourself: Keep in mind that it’s normal to have a lot of bad feelings, stress, or anxiety. Eat healthy food and get enough sleep to help you deal with stress. If you need to talk to someone, you can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline for free by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990 .



Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.