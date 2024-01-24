Red Cross shelter set up in San Jacinto County

TechCrunch

The panel on stage at the Knight Foundation's Informed event is Elon Musk's nightmare blunt rotation: Techdirt editor Mike Masnick, Twitter's former safety lead Yoel Roth, and Bluesky CEO Jay Graber, who have come together to discuss content moderation in the fediverse. It's been more than a year since Musk showed up at Twitter HQ with a literal sink in tow, but many social media users are still a bit nomadic, floating among various emerging platforms.