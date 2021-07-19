Red Cross staff to join migrant rescue boat in Mediterranean

Food is being distributed to migrants aboard the Ocean Viking rescue, in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, July 8, 2021. A charity rescue ship with 572 migrants aboard is pleading for permission to dock in the Mediterranean as food runs short. Luisa Albera, an official of the humanitarian group SOS MEDITERRANEE, launched an urgent appeal on Thursday for the passengers on the Ocean Viking. (Flavio Gasperini/SOS Mediterranee via AP)
·2 min read

ROME (AP) — A France-based migrant rescue organization soon will be getting medical and other assistance aboard its charity ship in the Mediterranean.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, known as IFRC, said Monday that its teams will go aboard the Ocean Viking rescue ship starting in August in the central Mediterranean Sea.

That’s an area heavily used by traffickers based in Libya who launch unseaworthy boats crowded with migrants toward Italy’s southern shores. Rescue ships often host the migrants aboard for days until Italy or Malta grants permission to dock and disembark the passengers.

The Geneva-based organization will be providing first aid and other medical care, psychological support, dry clothes and blankets as well as food to rescued migrants aboard the ship operated by the charity SOS Mediterranee.

“Lives continue to be needlessly lost in the Mediterranean Sea, particularly on the long and treacherous Central Mediterranean route between Libya and Europe,” the two humanitarian organizations said in a joint statement. They noted that 792 people are known to have died on that route while trying to reach Europe in the first six months of this year, three times as many as in the same period in 2020.

“We are proud to start this new mission, but we also call on the EU and its member states to urgently increase search and rescue operations,” IFRC President Francesco Rocca said in the statement.

The Italian and Maltese governments have appealed to other nations in the European Union to take in some of the tens of thousands of rescued migrants in recent years, since many of them hope to reach northern Europe to find jobs or relatives there.

Many of the migrants are denied asylum because they are fleeing poverty and not war, other conflict or persecution. But for the large part, the appeals by Italy and Malta to their EU partners have gone unheeded.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘My life is in danger. Come save my life.’ Haitian president’s desperate final pleas

    The call came at 1:34 a.m. Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was on the other line, was in difficulty, and he needed reinforcement.

  • In politics, change is hard. In KCK, it’s almost impossible. Meet Mayor David Alvey

    In Wyandotte County, the status quo is always king. | Opinion from Dave Helling

  • Suspect arrested after commenting on police Facebook post

    Lorraine Graves is charged with being an accessory to murder.

  • ‘Hollywood Ripper’ who killed Ashton Kutcher’s girlfriend given death sentence for two murders

    Michael Gargiulo faces further charges in Illinois as authorities believe more victims possible

  • Leaked letters show AstraZeneca vaccine commitment not as Thailand claimed

    AstraZeneca Plc has told Thailand it should be able to supply around 6 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine per month, leaked correspondence showed, contradicting assertions by Thai officials that the government had been promised 10 million. Thailand's push for 10 million monthly doses comes as it considers imposing vaccine export curbs on Thai-manufactured vaccine to shore up domestic supplies, a move that could create problems for its neighbours, some of which are battling similar or more severe coronavirus crises. But a June 25 letter by AstraZeneca to Thailand's health minister showed that the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker had offered to supply just 5-6 million doses a month to Thailand from a local plant, or one third of the amount produced by its partner Siam Bioscience, which is owned by Thailand's king.

  • Poland expects COVID cases to rise as Delta variant spreads

    Poland's new daily cases have been hovering around 100 for weeks, but Health Minister Adam Niedzielski warned that the weekly average had increased by 13%. "Stabilization of infections is a thing of the past ... We will see further increases in the following weeks, as evidenced by the change in the virus reproduction rate (R), which has returned to 1," Niedzielski said on Twitter. The health ministry spokesman has said the Delta variant is becoming more prevalent.

  • Activists call for legislative action after Mexican women forced out of NC pool

    A video of the incident has been viewed by over 8.5 million people.

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • 'Most wanted' fugitive arrested after she commented on a police department's Facebook post about her, authorities say

    Lorraine Graves, who is charged with accessory to murder, was featured in a "most wanted" post on the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page.

  • A Widow’s Hunt for the Priest Who Preyed on Her Husband

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Courtesy Jenny GrosvenorOn the morning of Tuesday, June 14, 1994, my husband, the father of our four children under the age of 5, kissed me goodbye. I sensed heightened anxiety as we stood at the top of the stairs in our Vermont home. He leaned toward me, our lips meeting one last time above the 2-month-old nestled in the folds of my white cotton nightgown, buttons between milky breasts left undone.“I have an early morning meeting,” Peter said.I wat

  • Mother Of Jordan Chiles To Receive Delay In Prison Start Date To Support Daughter In Upcoming Tokyo Olympics

    The mother of 20-year-old gymnast Jordan Chiles will be receiving a 30-day delay from her initial prison start date that was set to begin on July 27th.

  • 2 killed in shooting at NW Harris Co. business barbecue

    A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside a business for a party when the fight broke out and gunfire erupted, deputies said.

  • The Cops Killed With Impunity. Then Came a ‘Perfect Victim.’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of rural highway, and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and his cousin were test-driving the pickup truck they’d been tinkering with at a local repair shop all night. Brittain, a white teen from the tiny city of McRae, Arkansas, who dreamed of being a Nascar driver, worked all year to buy the old white GMC truck. But the transmission was a persistent problem.The late-night spin was meant to see if his efforts

  • Man caught snatching child off the street in New York City

    Surveillance video shows the 5-year-old child walking ahead of his mother and siblings in Queens on Thursday (July 15) evening.A man is seen getting out of a car, running to the child, snatching him off the sidewalk and putting him in the backseat of a parked car. The child's mother is seen pulling her son through the car's front passenger seat window.The child was not hurt.The mother, identified by local media as 45-year-old Dolores Diaz, said she did not know why someone would try to take her child and said her neighborhood is safe.Late Friday, police arrested 24-year-old James McGonagle. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping as well as other counts.Police said they are looking for a second suspect.

  • Australia deports Katie Hopkins after she boasted about breaching hotel quarantine

    Australia is deporting Right-wing British commentator Katie Hopkins after she boasted about flouting the country's strict hotel quarantine rules, a senior official said on Monday. Hopkins had flown into Sydney to appear on a reality television show Big Brother VIP when she posted a video on Instagram talking about answering the door naked and maskless to workers delivering meals to her hotel room, local media reported. Most international arrivals to Australia are required to complete 14 days in

  • Wisconsin workers fight factory move to Mexico: ‘Anxiety is through the roof’

    After Opengate Capital acquired Hufcor, a company in Janesville that ‘treated people like they were family’, it announced plans to move 166 jobs to Mexico ‘They treated people like they were family, not a number,’ said Kathy Pawluk. Photograph: Handout For most of her 36 years at the Hufcor factory in Janesville, Wisconsin, Kathy Pawluk loved working there, at least until a private-equity firm took over four years ago. There were Christmas parties and summer picnics, and workers could listen to

  • ‘Law & Order’ Actor Indicted For Murder In New York For Shooting A Man

    Isaiah Stokes, who has appeared on the television shows Law & Order and Boadwalk Empire, has been indicted for murder. Stokes, 41, is accused of shooting a man in broad daylight in the New York City borough of Queens. The victim was sitting in his Jeep when he was assaulted, prosecutors said Friday. The shooting […]

  • Los Angeles police declare unlawful assembly for second time outside Wi Spa

    The Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly outside Wi Spa for the second time in two weeks, the department announced Saturday.

  • North Korea warns young people against using slang from the South

    Kim Jong-un's party also warns against adopting the clothes, hairstyles and music of South Korea.