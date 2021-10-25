Red Cross urges action for Papua New Guinea as COVID-19 overwhelms health system

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a medical syringe and a small bottle labelled "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine
Lidia Kelly
·2 min read

By Lidia Kelly

(Reuters) - Concerted international action is needed to support Papua New Guinea as a surge in COVID-19 cases overwhelms the Pacific country's health system, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Monday.

Coronavirus cases in the island nation of 9 million have been surging in recent weeks, with 385 new cases recorded on Thursday, according to latest available government data.

There have been 26,731 officially confirmed cases and 329 deaths in the country 150 km (90 miles) north of Australia.

Less than 1% of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data figures, although the government anticipated months ago that it would have enough shots by now for everyone who wanted to be vaccinated.

Misinformation, public apprehension, and logistical challenges with the rollout have slowed down vaccinations, the Red Cross said.

"Urgent efforts and further support are needed in healthcare to prevent a massive loss of life in the coming days and weeks," Uvenama Rova, PNG Red Cross secretary general, said in a statement.

According to the PNG National Control Centre for COVID-19, all major hospitals have been hit with rising cases.

"We're at the moment barely managing with the existing load," Gary Nou, team leader for Emergency Medical Team at the National Centre, was quoted as saying last week in a statement on the centre's website.

A medical team from Australia arrived in Port Moresby this month, and Britain was also to send a team.

While some other nations in the Pacific region, such as the Solomon Islands and Kiribati, have also had sluggish vaccine rollouts, the tiny nation of Palau had 99% of its population over 12 vaccinated by mid-October, while Fiji had 96% of eligible people with one dose, the Red Cross said this month.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy undermining financial hub status - industry group

    A financial industry group warned on Monday that Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy and strict quarantine requirements for international travellers threatens to undermine the city's status as a financial hub. The Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) said a survey of members, including some of the world's largest banks and asset managers, showed 48% were contemplating moving staff or functions away from Hong Kong due to operational challenges, which included uncertainty regarding when and how travel and quarantine restrictions will be lifted. Hong Kong has some of the most stringent travel restrictions in the world and is virtually COVID-19 free, however unlike regional rival Singapore, which is slowly re-opening its borders, the Chinese-ruled city has no public plan for opening up to international travellers.

  • Rogers Communications reiterates support for CEO after ousted chairman's move to regain control

    "We unequivocally support Joe Natale as CEO and support his management team," Rogers said in a statement. Rogers' board last Thursday voted out Rogers, son of the late founder, Ted Rogers, after he tried to replace Natale with another executive. "We remain as duly elected members of the Rogers Communications Inc Board and represent the majority of the Board members of the company," the board members said in the statement.

  • Australia looks to roll out COVID-19 booster shots soon as curbs ease

    Australian officials plan to roll out COVID-19 booster shots soon to prevent a resurgence of cases, as residents in the two largest cities of Sydney and Melbourne begin to enjoy more freedoms after months-long curbs. Australia has ditched its COVID-zero strategy in favour of suppressing the coronavirus, after largely stamping out infections for most of this year, and is now aiming to live with the virus through higher vaccinations. Officials are gradually shifting their focus to booster shots as double-dose vaccinations levels in Australia's adult population nears 75%.

  • Former Saudi spymaster calls on Biden administration for help on his jailed kids

    A former top Saudi intelligence official who is living in exile accused Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday of targeting him, and made an unprecedented public plea to the Biden administration to help obtain the release of his children jailed in Saudi Arabia. Saad al-Jabri was a long-time aide to another Saudi royal, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, whom bin Salman, or MbS, ousted as heir to the throne in a 2017 palace coup. MbS is now de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and a key U.S. ally.

  • Evergrande, EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift

    Shares in China Evergrande Group shot up 4% on Monday after the embattled property developer announced plans to prioritise growth of its electric vehicles business over its core real estate operations. Evergrande, reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, last week appeared to avert a costly default with a last-minute bond coupon payment, buying it another week to wrestle with a looming debt crisis. Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan said late on Friday that the company would aim to make its new electric vehicle venture its primary business, instead of property, within 10 years.

  • Don’t Follow This Outdated Retirement Advice

    Someone who is reaching retirement age today but who didn't start saving until the age of 40 is probably following advice from the mid-1990s -- around the time that floppy disks were being phased out....

  • EXCLUSIVE: Jan. 6 Protest Organizers Say They Participated in ‘Dozens’ of Planning Meetings With Members of Congress and White House Staff

    Two sources are communicating with House investigators and detailed a stunning series of allegations to Rolling Stone, including a promise of a “blanket pardon” from the Oval Office

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Chilling Voicemail Sent To Him By Tucker Carlson Fan

    "Tucker attacks me. His fans respond with threats to kill my family. And Tucker knows exactly what he’s doing," said the California Democrat.

  • Yuge Flop: Michael Flynn Headlines Sparsely Attended Pro-Trump, Anti-Vaxx Event

    Organizers of the WeCANAct Liberty Conference told local media they were hoping for 10,000 attendees, but on the first day only around 1,000 showed up

  • Fox News anchor Chris Wallace dubs White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki 'one of the best press secretaries ever'

    During Friday's White House press briefing, Psaki had a tense exchange with Fox News' Peter Doocy over whether Biden has visited the border.

  • Rare security lapse results in man slapping Iranian governor

    An angry man slapped the new governor of an Iranian province in an unusual security lapse.

  • Every Day, Biden Smells Like More of a Loser

    Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via GettyWith a hint of confusion in his eyes and a whiff of failure in the air around him, Joe Biden is watching his approval ratings continue to plummet to the point where just 42 percent of Americans approve of his job performance.Which makes sense, since at least so far Biden really doesn’t seem very good at this whole being president thing despite dreaming of and preparing for it for decades. With his staff trying to hide him from the press, and his pencha

  • Chris Wallace calls Jen Psaki 'one of the best press secretaries ever'

    Fox's Chris Wallace said that Jen Psaki is "one of the best White House press secretaries ever," prompting backlash from critics of Psaki's tactics to protect the Biden administration.

  • Eric Trump mocks 'sensitive' US army as he tells rally father Donald is 'gonna be back'

    Eric Trump mocked America's top general for running "sensitivity training" for the military while China tested nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles, at a conference attended by throngs of QAnon supporters and vaccine conspiracy theorists.

  • 'Law And Order' GOP 'Coddles Criminals' Like Steve Bannon, Accuses Scathing Editorial

    Voting against holding Bannon in criminal contempt was the latest in a series of examples of the GOP "siding with criminality," charged the St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board.

  • Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara, issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution to the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime. Describing the statement as an “impudence,” Erdogan said he had ordered the ambassadors be declared undesirable.

  • Chris Hayes Exposes The 'Cruelty At The Core' Of The GOP

    The MSNBC anchor spotted the superpower that "ostentatious jerk" Republicans are desperate to develop.

  • Chicago speed cameras largely impact Black and brown drivers, according to advocacy group

    A Chicago-based advocacy group said that red-light speed cameras are not only a cash-grab by city officials, but are disproportionately […] The post Chicago speed cameras largely impact Black and brown drivers, according to advocacy group appeared first on TheGrio.

  • This mother-daughter duo planned the Jan. 6 rally. Now the House committee wants to hear from them, too.

    The depositions could help Congress understand what organizers of the rally for Donald Trump knew about impending violence and who funded their group.

  • Billionaire’s Henchman Goes Scorched Earth in Small-Town Mayoral Race

    Michelle DeLateurOn Wednesday, a hedge-fund tycoon published an “open letter” in the newspaper of the tiny Idaho town where he’s running for mayor, delivering an ultimatum to a retired doctor raising questions about his candidacy.Perry Boyle, a longtime executive at billionaire Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management and now-defunct SAC Capital Advisers, left an affluent corner of Connecticut in 2019 to retire to picturesque Ketchum. It’s a community with an affordable housing crisis so dire that