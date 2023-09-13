Red Cross volunteers from Louisiana head to Maine in preparation for Hurricane Lee

TechCrunch

During that time, he led partnerships with Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and regional banks across Latin America, struck strategic deals with JPMorgan Chase, Wells-Fargo, and Bank of America in the U.S., and led the underlying infrastructure build for the fintech giant's cross-border payouts product, allowing Stripe to make payments in over 100 countries. “That’s when it clicked, and I realized -- ‘ah, you can really craft infrastructure in a really thoughtful way that allows you to solve pertinent issues,’” he told TechCrunch.