Red Cross warns Indonesia faces coronavirus catastrophe

  • A medical worker collects a nasal swab sample during a mass screening for coronavirus at North Sumatra University Hospital in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, June 28, 2021. The world's fourth most populous country has seen COVID-19 infections surge in recent weeks, putting pressure on hospitals and has added urgency to the government's plan to inoculate 1 million people each day by next month. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
  • A bed it rolled out from an emergency tent erected to accommodate a surge of COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • Patients sit inside an emergency tent erected to accommodate a surge of COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Bekasi, West Java , Indonesia, Monday, June 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • A patient its assisted to an emergency tent erected to accommodate a surge of COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
  • A medical worker treat patients inside an emergency tent accommodating a surge of COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak Indonesia

A medical worker collects a nasal swab sample during a mass screening for coronavirus at North Sumatra University Hospital in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, June 28, 2021. The world's fourth most populous country has seen COVID-19 infections surge in recent weeks, putting pressure on hospitals and has added urgency to the government's plan to inoculate 1 million people each day by next month. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
EDNA TARIGAN
·1 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia needs to urgently increase medical care, testing and vaccinations as the number of new infections in the country has rapidly increased and left it “on the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe,” the Red Cross said Tuesday.

The group said its coronavirus hospital in Bogor, outside of Jakarta, was “overflowing” and emergency tents had been set up to be able to house more patients. It was a similar scene at other hospitals near the capital, including in at the Bekasi city hospital that had 90% of its beds filled.

“We are seeing record number of infections, but every statistic is a person who is suffering, grieving or struggling to support the people they love," Sudirman Said, secretary general of Indonesian Red Cross, said in a statement. “Our medical teams are providing lifesaving care, with hospitals full to the brim and oxygen supplies critically low."

The surge in Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous nation, is being blamed in part on the delta variant of the virus, which was first spotted in India and is thought to be more contagious. Indonesia reported more than 20,600 new cases on Monday and more than 400 deaths.

Indonesia has seen more than 2.1 million cases since the pandemic began and more than 57,500 deaths, both the most in Southeast Asia.

Less than 5% of adults in the nation of 270 million people have been fully vaccinated. The Red Cross called for global action so countries like Indonesia can get the vaccines they need.

____

Associated Press writer Victoria Milko contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Moscow cafes turn away the unvaccinated as COVID cases surge

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Customers had to start showing QR-codes to get their coffees in Moscow on Monday, under new rules ordering cafes to only serve people who have proof of vaccination, immunity or a negative COVID test. "Over the past week we have broken new records for the number of hospitalisations, people in intensive care, and deaths from the coronavirus."

  • Covid-19 Killed 26 Indonesian Doctors in June—at Least 10 Had Taken China’s Sinovac Vaccine

    Epidemiologists say the doctors’ deaths in Indonesia need to be investigated to determine whether factors such as poor hospital care or chronic underlying illnesses played a major role.

  • Bali reopening to foreign tourists delayed as COVID surges -minister

    Indonesia's government will wait until COVID-19 cases fall significantly before opening Bali to foreign tourists, the country's tourism minister said in an interview. The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the economy of Bali, for decades a magnet for holidaymakers thanks to its spectacular beaches, vibrant nightlife and distinctive Hindu culture. "We were targeting end of July, beginning of August, but we just have to be mindful of where we are in this recent spike (in coronavirus cases)," Indonesia's Minister for Tourism and the Cultural Economy, Sandiaga Uno, told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

  • AP PHOTOS: The rise and fall of Hong Kong's July 1 protests

    In 2003, public opposition to a proposed national security law for Hong Kong swelled an annual protest held on July 1 to hundreds of thousands of marchers. A few months later, the Hong Kong government dropped the legislation, and the idea remained largely dormant for more than 15 years. Then last year, the central government in Beijing unveiled a surprise: a national security law it had drafted and quickly imposed on the semi-autonomous city.

  • NHL's David Pastrnak Announces 'Heartbreaking' Death of Newborn Baby: 'You Will Be Loved Forever'

    The Boston Bruins player's son Viggo Rohl, whom he shares with girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson, died Wednesday, June 23

  • Do the vaccinated need masks as Delta variant spreads? What experts say of WHO advice

    Many health experts seem to agree with erring on the side of caution.

  • Gottlieb warns of "very dense outbreaks" in parts of U.S. as variant spreads

    "It's going to be hyper-regionalized, where there are certain pockets of the country [where] we can have very dense outbreaks," Gottlieb said.

  • Coronavirus cases rise in a dozen states as experts warn Delta variant could fuel "dense" outbreaks

    Coronavirus infections are rising in at least 12 states as the Delta variant spreads. As Janet Shamlian reports, experts warn some areas could see "very dense outbreaks." Then, Dr. Taison Bell, a critical care and infectious disease physician and the medical ICU director at the University of Virginia, joins CBSN's Mola Lenghi to discuss the latest.

  • Explainer-Are Chinese COVID-19 shots effective against the Delta variant?

    Many countries from China to Indonesia and Brazil rely heavily on Chinese vaccines to inoculate their people against COVID-19, but there are growing concerns about whether they provide enough protection against the Delta variant, first identified in India. Below are views from China's health experts about the effectiveness of home-grown vaccines against the Delta, which is becoming the globally dominant variant, and virus preventive measures China is taking. DO CHINESE VACCINES WORK AGAINST DELTA?

  • Nanomedicine Company Makes "Nanomachines" that Attack Viruses

    Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash Ever since scientists discovered the existence of viruses in the late 1800s, virologists have tried to understand and prevent them from affecting humans. And as medicines and science advance, new ways of preventing viruses emerge. Some vaccines contain a weakened virus to stimulate the human immune system, while others contain no virus and still signal the system to do its work. With the pandemic sweeping the nation and the world, scientists discover

  • Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Likely to Produce Long-Lasting Immunity, Study Suggests

    The vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna set off a persistent immune reaction in the body that may protect against the coronavirus for years, scientists reported Monday. The findings add to growing evidence that most people immunized with the mRNA vaccines may not need boosters, so long as the virus and its variants do not evolve much beyond their current forms — which is not guaranteed. People who recovered from COVID-19 before being vaccinated may not need boosters even if the virus do

  • The delta variant is likely to become the dominant strain in the U.S. Is America ready?

    Vaccination efforts have hit a wall just as the delta variant is is gaining a foothold in the U.S.

  • Covid-19: A coronavirus-linked threat to children in India

    Children who have fully recovered from Covid in India are battling a rare and dangerous infection.

  • On National HIV Testing Day, reporter Karl Schmid wants to 'break down the stigma' and 'dispel the myths' about living with the virus

    As Yahoo Life commemorates National HIV Testing Day, Schmid says the most important thing we can do is talk and ask questions.

  • The Latest: LA County urges indoor masks even if vaccinated

    Health officials in Los Angeles County are recommending, but not making mandatory that people wear masks indoors in public places regardless of their vaccination status. The Emirati government on Monday said that starting August 20, authorities will begin restricting access to shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, sporting activities, museums, gyms, schools and universities.

  • 'I think bringing back mask mandates is a good idea': Doctor says about the Delta variant

    Dr. Shad Marvasti Director of Public Health Prevention and Health Promotion at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down why he thinks bringing back the mask mandate to combat the Delta variant of COVID-19 is a good idea.&nbsp;

  • South Africa Locks Down; Luxembourg PM Has Covid: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa raised the nation’s coronavirus alert status to its second-highest level, banning all gatherings and closing schools for two weeks. Luxembourg’s prime minister tested positive for Covid. In Australia, officials expect the number of infections in Sydney’s outbreak to increase in coming days, even as the city is now in a lockdown.Hospitalizations and the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units across New York state have fallen to

  • Video: Boston doctor discusses whether fully-vaccinated need face masks on planes, trains

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has asked the CDC to update its face mask guidance for fully-vaccinated travelers.

  • Hong Kong to ban passenger flights from UK to curb virus

    Hong Kong says it will ban all passenger flights from the U.K. starting Thursday as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. It said in a statement Monday that the U.K. has been classified as “extremely high risk“ because of the “recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the U.K. and the widespread delta variant virus strain there.” More than 95% of COVID-19 cases in the U.K. are of the delta variant, which was first identified in India.

  • Formerly Anti-Vax Parents Are Turning Pro-Vaccine Because of the Pandemic

    Anti-vaccine rhetoric may have been on the rise during the pandemic, but parents across the country who were once against vaccines have become big supporters of them.