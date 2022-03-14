'Time is running out' for trapped Ukrainians, Red Cross warns, as 4th round of talks begin: Live Ukraine updates

A fourth round of talks aimed at ending or curtailing the devastating bombardment of Ukraine began Monday with the Russian side claiming significant progress and the bloodied but unbowed Ukrainians demanding a cease-fire, immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops and security guarantees.

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called the talks a "difficult conversation" and said Ukraine's demands remain unchanged despite a growing humanitarian crisis in some cities that has left hundreds of thousands of civilians struggling to obtain basic necessities such as food, water and medical supplies.

"Although Russia realizes the nonsense of its aggressive actions, it still has a delusion that 19 days of violence against peaceful cities is the right strategy," Podolyak said on Twitter.

Russian delegate Leonid Slutsky said the talks could "develop in the very next few days into a unified position of both delegations, into documents for signing," Russia's RIA news agency reported.

The talks were taking place via videolink after previous negotiations were held in neighboring Belarus, a Russian ally. The last round of talks were held a week ago, although on March 10 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba met while at a diplomatic forum in Turkey.

The talks come as the Red Cross warns of a "worst-case scenario" for hundreds of thousands of civilians in the besieged city of Mariupol unless the parties agree to ensure their safety and access to humanitarian aid. The agency said in a statement that hundreds of residents of Mariupol are "facing extreme or total shortages of basic necessities like food, water and medicine."

The Red Cross statement described Mariupol as overwhelmed by "dead bodies – of civilians and combatants – that remain trapped under the rubble or lying in the open where they fell. Life-changing injuries and chronic, debilitating conditions cannot be treated. The human suffering is simply immense.”

The agency called on the parties to agree on the terms of a cease-fire and routes for safe passage and to ensure the deal is respected. It offered to act as a neutral intermediary in negotiations.

"Time is running out for the hundreds of thousands trapped by the fighting," the statement said. "History will look back at what is now happening in Mariupol with horror if no agreement is reached by the sides as quickly as possible."

Latest developments:

►A pregnant Ukrainian woman and her unborn child have died, days after images were seen around the world of her being rushed on a stretcher to an ambulance amid the devastation of a maternity hospital bombing in Mariupol. The images epitomized the horror of Russian attacks on innocent Ukrainian civilians.

►Ramzan Kadyrov, the hardline leader of Russia's Chechnya region accused of rights abuses by U.S. and European human rights groups, said he was meeting with Chechen troops aiding the Russian assault on Kyiv. Ukrainian forces he said, should surrender “or you will be finished."

►White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday. China has called for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine but has rejected sanctions against Russia.

► At least 2.8 million Ukrainians have fled the country, the U.N. refugee agency said. Over 1.7 million of them exited through Poland.

►American photojournalist Brent Renaud was killed Sunday in Ukraine when Russian soldiers opened fire on a car in Irpin, a town 30 miles outside the capital of Kyiv.

Much at stake for China in talks with US

National security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday. The White House emphasized that Monday's discussion will cover a range of topics. But it's the first high-level, in-person talks between the U.S. and China since Russia invaded Ukraine last month

As the war enters its third week and civilian casualties mount, Beijing has tried to stay on the sidelines. President Xi Jinping has called for peace but opposes sanctions against Russia. Xi could play a pivotal role – either in bolstering Russia militarily and economically or pressing Putin to stand down.

“Defining moment for Xi, China and 21st century,” tweeted Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations. Helping Russia would open China up to substantial sanctions and it would become a pariah, Haass wrote. Refusing would “keep open the possibility of at least selective cooperation” with the U.S. and the West. Read more here.

– Maureen Groppe

A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 13, 2022.

Pregnant woman, baby both die after bombing

A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, the Associated Press reports. Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher seen around the world epitomize the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent.

In video and photos shot Wednesday by AP journalists after the attack on the hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol, the woman was seen stroking her bloodied lower abdomen as rescuers rushed her through the rubble, her blanched face mirroring her shock at what had just happened. It was among the most brutal moments so far in Russia’s now 19-day-old war on Ukraine.

The woman was rushed to another hospital, yet closer to the front line, where doctors labored to keep her alive. Realizing she was losing her baby, medics said, she cried out to them, “Kill me now!”

Surgeon Timur Marin found the woman’s pelvis crushed and hip detached. Medics delivered the baby via cesarean section, but it showed “no signs of life,” the surgeon said.

Then, they focused on the mother.

“More than 30 minutes of resuscitation of the mother didn’t produce results,” Marin said Saturday.

“Both died.”

'Russian TV channels' will begin broadcasting soon, says new mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol

The newly installed mayor in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city Melitopol said "Russian TV channels" would be broadcasting in the region soon. Galina Danilchenko said in a televised video Sunday claimed there was "a great deficit of trustworthy information being circulated," as the decision for the broadcasting, according to CNN.

Her televised address was later posted on social media by pro-Russian Telegram channels and by the Ukrainian-controlled Zaporozhye regional administration.

Danilchenko was installed as mayor after elected mayor Ivan Fedorov was detained by armed men on Friday. The prosecutor's office for the Russian-backed separatist region of Luhansk later accused Fedorov of terrorism offenses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for Federov's immediate release, saying his "abduction" was a "crime against democracy."

