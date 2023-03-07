Red Dirt Metals Limited (ASX:RDT) Is About To Turn The Corner

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Red Dirt Metals Limited's (ASX:RDT) future prospects. Red Dirt Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold and other metals primarily in Western Australia. On 30 June 2022, the AU$178m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$8.1m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on Red Dirt Metals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Red Dirt Metals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$1.1m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 100% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Red Dirt Metals given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Red Dirt Metals has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

