Red Dot Award Winner Amazfit ZenBuds with Noise-blocking In-ear Design, Soothing Sounds and Smart Sleep Monitoring Starts Crowdfunding from June 30

Designed to Keep Health-conscious Users Active, Healthy and Relaxed, the Smart Sleep Earbuds Amazfit ZenBuds Provide an Easy Way to Keep Track of Sleep Quality, and Help to Relieve from Daily Stress

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huami (NYSE: HMI) announced The Red Dot Award winner Amazfit ZenBuds smart sleep earbuds with comfortable and noise-blocking in-ear design, soothing sounds and sleep monitoring starts crowdfunding on Indiegogo after making its name known by the world at CES 2020. By combining sleep aid and a competitive price point, Amazfit ZenBuds pioneers smart wearable standard for reaching wellness goals of health-conscious users.

In recognition of its innovations in smart wearables, Amazfit ZenBuds won Red Dot in the Red Dot Design Award 2020[1]. It has been also honored by media[2] as one of the best with its special and innovative product design. The Amazfit ZenBuds is to disrupt the smart wearable and health industry by setting the bar since its debut in Las Vegas.

Fit Right, Sleep Tight -- Amazfit ZenBuds is a Perfect Sleep and Relax Companion

Nowadays, more and more people suffer from sleep problems. Designed for health seekers, Amazfit ZenBuds are the calming partner for the office, bedroom and for when you need some 'me time' away from the world. Amazfit ZenBuds innovate the audio experience with a noise-blocking in-ear design which fits snugly into ears with an ergonomic, sleep-assisting design that insulates you from outside noises, giving a peaceful night's rest, or helping to relax and concentrate during day time.

As a sleep and relaxing aid, Amazfit ZenBuds is equipped with Knowles Balanced Armature which guarantees the advanced quality acoustics. The Amazfit ZenBuds use a wide library of natural, sleep-inducing sounds to create soothing white noise that helps cancel out distracting sounds. From bubbling brooks to serene forests, curated sounds trigger the sleep cycle and make sure easy sleep.

After the Smart playback[3] is turned on, the soothing sounds can automatically pause playing once you fall asleep.

Amazfit ZenBuds is designed to monitor sleep, which can record your sleep positions, heart rate and the quality of sleep. You'll wake up each morning and get insights that can help you create better habits.

Also coming with a breathing exercise, Amazfit ZenBuds is developed to help you relax and calm your mind after a busy day.

Light as 1.78g[4], Compacter and More Comfortable

The ultra-lightweight Amazfit ZenBuds only weigh 1.78g per side, and they have been extensively tested for secure fit without feelings of swelling. Each earpiece is ﬁrmly braced against outer ear, preventing them from slipping out as you move.

The skin-friendly silicone ear tips contribute to an elastic and stretchable texture. So Amazﬁt ZenBuds won't cause pressure and discomfort in ears over the night.

Coming with four sizes of ear tips, Amazﬁt ZenBuds make sure the right fit for different ears, where there's no probing effect in your ear canal and no worries about sticking in too deeply or falling out.

Long Battery Life to Support All-day Relaxation