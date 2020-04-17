The Red Flag Group's 2019/20 annual report shows their continued growth in revenue and their commitment to helping companies make better business decisions in critical times

MADRID, Spain and HONG KONG, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Flag Group®, a global leader in providing due diligence reports, data, intelligence and technology solutions, has released its annual report for 2019/20.

As a trusted provider of information, data and intelligence to global companies across a wide range of industries, The Red Flag Group® continued to expand its client base with revenue growth. In spite of a challenging year for the collection and analysis of information in several countries, the firm achieved a 96.7 percent on-time delivery rate of their research reports, allowing their clients to truly assess the health and risks of their potential counterparties.

The report demonstrates how The Red Flag Group® has committed to helping companies make better decisions when selecting key stakeholders despite the unexpected events of the last year, such as the wildfires in Australia, social situations in Hong Kong, conflicts in the Middle East, volcano eruptions in the Philippines and global meltdown following the COVID-19 outbreak.

"No longer do companies simply sign up a supplier, partner or distributor without a series of deep dives into their operations, structure, risk profile, leadership and financials. Companies are considering these relationships very carefully and assessing them across a variety of risks, from corruption and money laundering through to financial and environmental risks and community engagement. Added to that list in 2019 was the risk of continuity of business," said Scott Lane, The Red Flag Group®'s CEO & Chairman.

"The data that allows companies to make a decision on how to proceed is provided by us, and the technology solution and support for risk identification and classification is made by us. Together they allow us to provide a unique offering to those global companies that are aware that they will be judged by the quality of their suppliers and partners in the eyes of the law, the media and society. We are convinced that our success is dependent on effectively managing our technology assets, our data assets and our people," affirmed Scott Lane. "We remain committed to developing our product portfolio to support our vision of helping our customers make better decisions when selecting their key stakeholders."

The annual report includes also a special article underlining the valuable contribution that the female professionals in compliance keep bringing every day to the development of The Red Flag Group®. The firm believes that company boards that embrace gender diversity significantly outperform those that do not, and boasts a workforce of over 47 percent women, who are present on every level and in every department of the firm.

