'Red flag' gun laws in focus after attack at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub

Colorado Springs gay nightclub mass shooting
2
Joseph Ax
·5 min read

By Joseph Ax

(Reuters) - The attack at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub by a suspected gunman who was arrested last year in connection with a bomb threat has renewed questions about "red flag" laws that are used irregularly and in vastly different ways across the United States.

The laws, which allow courts to issue "extreme risk protection orders" (ERPO) removing firearms from individuals considered at risk of harming themselves or others, have been touted by gun safety advocates as crucial tools to prevent mass shootings such as the weekend attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

However, data shows a significant discrepancy in employment of red flag laws across the 19 states that have implemented them, with Colorado seeing fewer petitions than in many other states.

It is not clear whether utilizing the state's law would have altered Saturday's shooting, which left five people dead and 17 with gunshot wounds in what may have been a hate crime. Police have not yet said when or how the suspected shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, may have acquired the guns found at the scene.

But court records indicate that Aldrich did not face prosecution after his mother reported in June 2021 that he was threatening her with a bomb, ammunition and other weapons. The report prompted a standoff with law enforcement negotiators and the evacuation of neighboring homes.

Authorities do not appear to have filed a petition seeking to confiscate any weapons Aldrich may have had at the time under the state's red flag law.

The sheriff's office, which responded to the call, and the local district attorney's office both did not respond to requests for comment about the 2021 case.

ERPOs typically require police to remove weapons from the individual in question and prohibit the person from purchasing new guns. In Colorado, a judge can issue a temporary ERPO for up to two weeks until a court hearing is held to determine whether to extend the order up to a year.

The state has seen relatively few petitions for extreme risk protection orders since it passed its law in January 2020. One study found 109 filings in the first year. Chris Knoepke, a University of Colorado professor who has studied the issue, said data from 2021 and 2022 show a slight increase in usage.

By contrast, more than 9,000 petitions have been filed in Florida since the state passed its law in 2018 after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that killed 17 people.

"It's heartbreaking when you hear one of these stories, and you worry that an opportunity was missed to potentially do something about it," said Knoepke, who is working with state officials on developing training on ERPOs for Colorado law enforcement.

RED FLAG OPPOSITION

The disparity partly reflects deep opposition to red flag laws among some of Colorado's conservative sheriffs and local political officials. More than half of the state's 64 counties have declared themselves "2nd Amendment sanctuaries" in opposition to the statute, based on the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of a right to bear arms.

Those counties include El Paso, the home of Colorado Springs, where county commissioners unanimously approved a resolution in 2019 condemning the then-proposed legislation.

While El Paso Sheriff Bill Elder has voiced skepticism about "sanctuary" declarations, he opposed the red flag law over due process concerns, according to local media reports in 2019.

Following the bill's passage, he issued a statement saying his office would follow the law if family members secured ERPOs but would not file its own petitions absent "exigent circumstances."

There were nearly 2,000 sanctuary counties across the United States as of late 2021, according to SanctuaryCounties.com, a pro-gun rights website. The National Rifle Association opposes red flag laws as unconstitutional infringements on law-abiding citizens.

GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION

In the wake of May's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Congress passed a bipartisan gun bill that includes $750 million in federal funding that is partly aimed at encouraging states to implement and improve red flag laws.

Colorado will receive $4.6 million in the first tranche of that money, which can be used to fund training for first responders, family members and court staff on ERPO laws as well as research on their effectiveness.

On the state level, Colorado's Democratic legislature last year created a new office of gun violence prevention to coordinate efforts to combat shootings, including by raising awareness about the red flag law and training law enforcement on its use.

Studies on the effectiveness of red flag laws are limited but suggest they can make a real difference. Two studies have found that one suicide was prevented for every 10 removals.

Another study published last month examining ERPO petitions in six states found more than 650 cases from 2013 to 2020 that involved a mass shooting threat, though it is impossible to determine how many of those cases would have resulted in actual violence.

"These laws were put on the books exactly to address the dangerous behaviors that are often precursors to larger violent events," said Shannon Frattaroli, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions and one of the study's main authors.

"Threatening to blow up your mother or the neighborhood most reasonable people would agree is a signal that some intervention is needed."

(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Rosalba O'Brien)

Recommended Stories

  • Memorial grows near Colorado club shooting scene

    There were hugs, crying and people comforting each other at the memorial near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado where a gunman opened fire, killing five people and leaving 25 injured. (Nov. 21) (AP video: Haven Daley)

  • Colorado Springs LGBTQ Club Q shooting influences tighter safety measures at Houston bar

    What was once considered a safe haven in Colorado Springs for the LGBTQ+ community is now the scene of the latest mass shooting in America.

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown pardons 45K for marijuana crimes

    About 45,000 people previously convicted of marijuana possession in Oregon will be pardoned and $14 million in fines will be forgiven.

  • What we know about the Colorado Springs victims: An entertainer, a 'good listener,' a milestone reached

    Family and friends began remembering the victims killed this weekend at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Here's what we know.

  • Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup

    Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah’s first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw against the United States on Monday in the return to the World Cup for both nations. Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the United States appeared headed to victory.

  • Colorado Springs shooting: suspect faces murder and hate crime charges

    Shooter faces five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury, records show

  • On Europe's new frontlines, red tape, politics and potholes hamper defence

    Europe is waking up to a new need to defend itself since Russia invaded Ukraine. As children in Lithuania headed back to class this autumn, some of their schools were marked with new stickers: Hundreds have been designated as bomb shelters. In Finland, defence forces have been assembling modular military fortifications and practising landing jets on the highways.

  • Ex-KKK member ordered to pay court costs for assault-style rifle at Asheville BLM protest

    The misdemeanor charge that 38-year-old Candler man Joshua Cody Case faced – for bringing a weapon to a public event – is disposed of.

  • Egyptian man turns wastepaper into handicrafts

    STORY: This Egyptian artist turns waste into works of artEmad Hamdy Shaaban creates a paste from leftover paper and cardboardwhich he then uses to create art pieces(Emad Hamdy Shaaban, Artist)“These are pastes made from waste items, this one is made from paper, this paste is made from cardboard, this is made from sponge and this made from wood. Using these pastes I do handicrafts that are environmentally friendly.”His aim is to inspire others to protect the environmentwhile creating an additional income for his family by selling his art online(Emad Hamdy Shaaban, Artist)“Recycling is a form of art, just like any other visual art. I hope that more attention will be given to this art form, so that people who have the talent of recycling would be encouraged to produce more and help the environment.”

  • U.S. Senate to hold FTX hearing on Dec. 1, CFTC chairman to testify

    FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, leaving an estimated 1 million customers and other investors facing billions of dollars in total losses. The firm's failure has created a liquidity crunch that has rippled across the industry and sent the prices of bitcoin and other digital assets plummeting. Rostin Behnam, the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, is the first witness named for the hearing, titled, "Why Congress Needs to Act: Lessons Learned from the FTX Collapse."

  • Ohio man wins record-setting $45M in wrongful imprisonment lawsuit

    An Ohioan won $45 million in a civil lawsuit against a police detective whose actions led to a wrongful imprisonment and more than 20 years in prison.

  • Club Q shooting: Five victims identified in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub attack

    Kelly Loving, Daniel Alston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green have been identified as the five victims of the Club Q shooting

  • Gunman kills 5 in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub before he is stopped by patrons

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Reuters) -A gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightspot in Colorado Springs late on Saturday, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by "heroic" clubgoers, police said. Police identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, and said he used a "long rifle." It unfolded as LGBTQ communities and allies around the world prepared to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday, an annual observance to honor victims of transphobic violence.

  • 3 Stocks From Hotels & Motels Industry to Power Your Portfolio

    Although the hotel occupancy rate is improving, it is still below the pre-pandemic level. However, Hyatt (H), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) and Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) are likely to benefit from gradually improving occupancy and RevPAR.

  • Twitter’s head of France resigns amid Musk’s shakeup

    Twitter’s head of France, Damien Viel, announced his resignation from the social media platform in a tweet saying it was “over.” “It’s over. Pride, honor, and mission accomplished. Goodbye #twitterfrance. What an adventure! What a team! What encounters! Thank you to all for these 7 amazing and intense years,” Viel, the head of the company’s operations in…

  • C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains

    The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil. "It's predominantly being driven by exogenous factors," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. "We see the (U.S.) dollar up across the board; including against the Canadian dollar."

  • Boeing, Southwest defeat class actions over 737 MAX safety

    (Reuters) -A U.S. appeals court on Monday threw out class-action lawsuits accusing Boeing Co and Southwest Airlines Co of covering up a fatal flaw in the design of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane, and ordered that the litigation be dismissed. In a 3-0 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said four classes of passengers who claimed they were overcharged on nearly 200 million Southwest and American Airlines tickets over 18 months could not prove they were harmed, depriving federal courts of jurisdiction. Brian Dunne, whose law firm represented the plaintiffs, declined to comment.

  • Some EU lawmakers oppose release of funds to Hungary's Orban

    Some European Union lawmakers warned the bloc's executive Commission against unlocking billions of euros in funds for Hungary, saying Prime Minister Viktor Orban was trampling on democratic norms. The Brussels-based European Commission is expected next week to endorse giving to Hungary funds worth as much as a tenth of the country's estimated 2022 GDP after Budapest moves to improve anti-graft safeguards and the independence of its judiciary. Orban has clashed bitterly with the EU over democratic norms, as the Hungarian leader tightened restrictions on NGOs, media, academics and judges and cracked down on the rights of migrants and gays.

  • Colorado Springs shooting: At least 5 dead at LGBTQ club

    Colorado Springs Police said two “heroic” people stopped a gunman who opened fire inside a LGBTQ club on Nov. 20. The shooting killed at least five people and 18 injured others.

  • 'It's over': Twitter France's head quits amid layoffs

    PARIS (Reuters) -Twitter Inc's head of French operations, Damien Viel, said he was quitting the social media platform, whose new owner Elon Musk recently fired top executives and enforced steep job cuts at the company. "It's over," Viel tweeted on Sunday, thanking his team in France, which he led for the last seven years. Viel confirmed he was leaving Twitter in a separate message to Reuters.