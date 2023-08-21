Red Flag, Heat Warnings continue for DFW area as storm heads for Gulf Coast
The National Weather Service extended the Excessive Heat Warning for North Texas until 9 p.m. Tuesday. As a result, we’ve extended our weather alert through Tuesday.
The National Weather Service extended the Excessive Heat Warning for North Texas until 9 p.m. Tuesday. As a result, we’ve extended our weather alert through Tuesday.
Should kids be playing sports in extreme heat? Here's what experts say about the risks.
Tesla driver watches while FSD sends his Model 3 into a giant puddle. Driver ignores signs and safe driving behavior, now wants to sue.
Looking to save on car accessories? Check out these 12 Labor Day deals from Amazon.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
It's my favorite travel hack.
Remember to double-check everything before hitting "purchase."
TikTok star Caleb Coffee, who has over 11M followers, recently made headlines after he fell off of a cliff in Hawaii.
Saving more money than everyone else is so thrilling, TBH.
Baker Mayfield wants to know what happened to the $12 million he invested in six different companies.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
You'll wear these pieces 24/7.
Score comfort, support and a massive discount.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Liven up your pregame with these great-sounding weatherproof speakers.
The biggest news stories this morning: Microsoft retracts AI-written article advising tourists to visit a food bank, Lamborghini’s new all-electric concept car was inspired by spaceships, You won't be able to block Elon Musk (or anyone else) on X.
The country's last attempt to reach the moon was in 1976.
MLB's coolest new tradition returned to Williamsport on Sunday.
Neck fans, temperature-regulating bedding and more: Armed with these gadgets, even the steamiest summer days will be a breeze.
Texas will require that Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) plugs be installed at new EV charging stations. Texas is home to Tesla.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.