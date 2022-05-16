Should ‘red flag’ law have barred Buffalo shooting suspect from buying firearms? What we know

A pressing question connected to the Buffalo shooting suspect involves whether New York’s so-called red flag law could have prevented him from purchasing a firearm.

The issue stems from the suspect, Payton Gendron, 18, making a threat last year at Susquehanna Valley High School. The threat was reviewed by state authorities last year and resulted in a referral for a mental health evaluation.

New York’s red flag law allows courts to issue an extreme risk protection order that temporarily prevents people who pose a threat to themselves or others from buying or possessing firearms. The process involves police, district attorneys, school officials or a member of the person’s household filing a request for the order.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday said she is investigating whether the red flag law had any connection to the Buffalo shooting suspect, speaking to PIX11News.

State police on Monday didn’t immediately provide answers to questions about whether a red flag law filing had been submitted to the court related to Gendron’s school-related threat and mental health evaluation in 2021.

Since New York's red flag law took effect in August 2019, courts have issued a total of 1,464 extreme risk protection orders statewide, court data show. That included 24 overall orders in Broome County where Gendron lived.

A New York courts official said Monday morning the state court system does not track red flag orders by name.

Where and when did Buffalo shooting suspect get firearms?

The suspect used an assault-style rifle to carry out the attack on Saturday afternoon, Buffalo police said, adding that he had a shotgun and a rifle in his car as well.

The gunman opened fire on shoppers in and around a Buffalo Tops Friendly Markets store, killing 10 people and injuring three more. Almost all of the victims were black and authorities said it was a racially motivated mass shooting.

The primary firearm was purchased at Vintage Firearms, a collectible firearms and ammunition store in Endicott, Broome County, about 20 minutes from the gunman’s hometown.

The store’s owner, Robert Donald, reached via text Monday, declined to comment on the shooting or the firearm.

Law enforcement officials would not offer specifics on when Gendron acquired the weapon. It was unclear how and when he purchased or acquired the other two guns in the car.

Donald, of Vintage Firearms, told The New York Times that the gun he sold Gendron complied with New York law, and that Gendron’s background check didn’t turn up anything of concern.

What is New York’s red flag law?

New York’s red flag law took effect in August 2019, and currently 19 states overall have similar laws in place, according to the SUNY Rockefeller Institute of Government.

New York lawmakers and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved New York's version of the law in 2019 after Democrats took control of the state Senate, giving the party complete control of the Legislature for the first time since 2010.

Here’s how it works:

Police, district attorneys, family or household members, or school administrators or their designees can file a petition with state Supreme Court if they have reason to believe a gun owner is a threat to themselves or others.

If the judge finds the gun owner is "likely to engage in conduct that would result in serious harm to himself, herself, or others," the judge can issue a temporary "extreme risk protection order" that prevents the person from possessing or purchasing firearms.

Within three to six days, the gun owner would get a hearing on a final order. If the judge issues a final order, it would be in effect for up to one year.

Any gun owner subject to a final order can appeal the decision or petition for a rehearing. Law enforcement would hold on to the person's guns while the order is in effect.

At the end of the one-year order, the person who filed the original petition can seek a renewal of the order. That would launch a new round of hearings before the order is renewed.

