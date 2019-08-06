Red flag laws, mental health concerns: How the GOP is responding to the El Paso, Dayton shootings

WASHINGTON – Two days after back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Republicans are beginning to put forth a path forward in response to the tragedies.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday he has encouraged relevant committee chairmen, such as Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to "engage in bipartisan discussions of potential solutions to help protect our communities without infringing on Americans’ constitutional rights."

The announcement comes after virtual silence from the Senate's top Republican in the past two days.

President Donald Trump on Monday called for "red flag" legislation to be passed, which would allow law enforcement, family members and other concerned parties to petition a judge to confiscate guns from individuals who may cause harm to themselves or others.

The president also condemned the shootings and the hateful ideologies that some believe motivated the El Paso shooting.

"In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated," Trump said Monday, addressing the nation. "Hate has no place in America.”

In his statement Monday, Trump also indicated that his administration's response to the shootings would be focused more on mental health and cultural issues than on gun control.

“Mental illness and hatred pulls the trigger," Trump said. "Not the gun.”

Graham said in a statement Monday that he will introduce bipartisan legislation that will encourage states to adopt "red flag" laws through creation of a federal grant program.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, on Monday afternoon said on Twitter he hopes his "red flag" legislation will be brought up in the Senate Judiciary Committee led by Graham.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have called on McConnell to bring the Senate back early from the August recess in order to consider legislation the House passed earlier this year that would create stricter background checks.

Here is more of what some GOP lawmakers are saying as the nation debates the need for new gun control laws:

Condemning white supremacy

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Sunday condemned the alleged El Paso shooter, who authorities say is linked to a "manifesto" he published before the shooting that contains anti-immigrant and racist rhetoric. Authorities have also said they are investigating the El Paso shooting as a potential hate crime.

Cruz, whose father was Cuban immigrant, said in a tweet that he was "deeply horrified by the hateful anti-Hispanic bigotry expressed in the shooter’s so-called ‘manifesto.’"

"This ignorant racism is repulsive and profoundly anti-American," he continued. "We must speak clearly to combat evil in any form it takes. What we saw yesterday was a heinous act of terrorism and white supremacy."

Sen. Tim Scott, the only African American Republican senator, also said that white nationalism is a "stain on our national identity." He added that the United States "must identify and root out this evil—period."

"White nationalism is domestic terrorism and has no place in America," Scott wrote in a tweet. "It is fundamentally against all that we have worked for, antithetical to the American creed, and is a stain on our national identity."

Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana also called for action against white supremacy.

"I deployed to Afghanistan as a response to radical Islamic terrorism," he wrote in a tweet. "We now face a different enemy that has also emerged from the shadows but demands the same focus and determination to root out and destroy."

"#WhiteSupremacistTerrorism should be named, targeted and defeated," he concluded.