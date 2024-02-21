Red flag order issued for man accused of robbing Fort Collins 7-Eleven

The man accused of robbing a west Fort Collins 7-Eleven at gunpoint in August 2022 has been prohibited from possessing firearms after the criminal case was dismissed as part of the legal competency process.

Fort Collins police arrested Ephraim Debisa in August 2022 after they say he robbed the 7-Eleven near West Horsetooth Road and South Shields Street at gunpoint. In news releases about the incident, police said the man entered the store with a bag and a semiautomatic rifle and yelled at the people in the store to leave while waving the gun and demanding the store clerks give him the money from the registers.

Debisa, now 20, was charged with aggravated robbery and menacing in connection with the robbery.

The question of whether Debisa was legally competent to proceed was raised shortly after he was arrested. Legal competency refers to a person's ability to meaningfully and knowingly engage in their court case and legal proceedings and understand things like the court process and roles of those involved in criminal proceedings.

After undergoing treatment and multiple competency evaluations over the span of 14 months, doctors determined Debisa remained incompetent to proceed in this case and was not likely to be restorable to competency. Because of that determination, state law requires the case be dismissed, which happened last month.

The 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed a request for a temporary extreme risk protection order just prior to Debisa's case being dismissed, citing multiple reasons they believe Debisa should not have access to firearms, including:

Recent acts or credible threats of violence.

A pattern of acts or credible threats of violence within the last year.

Ownership, access or intent to possess a firearm.

In the petition, the district attorney's office argued Debisa shouldn't be allowed to possess firearms because of his history, including that he has been "arrested multiple times for violent offenses (and) currently found incompetent to proceed in those cases. Further, he is not restorable to competency in the criminal cases."

Chief Deputy District Attorney Robert Axmacher said their office filed the extreme risk protection order — commonly referred to as a red flag petition — knowing that Debisa would be released from custody due to the competency issue and that they had an ongoing concern for community safety.

"Our system is not well equipped to handle complicated cases like this," Axmacher said during a January court hearing.

Chief Judge Susan Blanco — who handled Debisa's case while he was in the competency court — agreed that Debisa should not possess a gun again.

"There is a huge community safety issue, but the law does not allow the court to continue when someone is not restorable," Blanco said in January.

The temporary extreme risk protection order was approved in January by Judge Daniel McDonald, and a permanent petition was approved by Judge Michelle Brinegar on Feb. 15.

The permanent order preventing Debisa from possessing a firearm will be in place for one year. Another petition would have to be filed and approved by a judge to extend this order.

About extreme risk protection orders

Those concerned about a person's history of dangerous behavior or threats of violence and their access to firearms can file for an extreme risk protection order — also referred to as a red flag petition — which is a civil process through the court system that would temporarily remove any firearms from the person's possession.

Family or household members, law enforcement, health care professionals, licensed mental health clinicians, educators and district attorneys can petition for an ERPO. For more information, including how to file for an ERPO, visit cdphe.colorado.gov/colorado-gun-violence-prevention-resource-bank/prevention-approaches/extreme-risk-protection-orders.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Red flag order issued for man accused of robbing Fort Collins 7-Eleven