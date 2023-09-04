Red flags fly as Palm Beach County experiences rip current
Red flags fly as Palm Beach County experiences rip current
Red flags fly as Palm Beach County experiences rip current
Hurricane Franklin is causing dangerous rip currents and huge waves along the U.S. East Coast ahead of Labor Day weekend. Here’s what to know about rip current safety.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
This is the second time in four years that Urias has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.
“I just wanted to make the moment special for him.”
Bladder health isn't the sexiest subject in the world so it probably won't surprise you there are so few startups focused on the area. Only one actually, according to Jude founder Peony Li -- who's just closed a $4.24 million seed round for her London-based bladder health startup to expand into the US. The startup says there are 2.3 billion people experiencing some form of bladder problem, whether it's an overactive bladder, leaking or incontinence, or recurring urinary infections.
Red Bull has won all 14 races so far in 2023.
Volkswagen revealed the ID. GTI Concept based on the ID. 2all electric car concept. It has thoroughly sporty looks and is going to production.
The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class previews huge tech in a small package. It's said to go up to 750 miles on a charge thanks to new battery tech.
Umm, this is actually genius.
Over 9,000 reviewers swear by it for keeping their purses and backpacks off the ground while they're on the go.
Economic headwinds have scattered many of the gains that fintech companies made during the tech funding boom of 2021. Case in point — global payment platforms Stripe and Checkout.com lowered their internal valuations. Understanding the current and future state of payments is essential, and it’s why we’re thrilled that Céline Dufétel, president and COO of Checkout.com, will join us September 19 on the Fintech Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs September 19–21 in San Francisco.
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius said its newest EV architecture, launching with the CLA compact electric sedan, will target 30% to 35% more range per kWh.
VW is discontinuing the manual transmission option for the GTI and Golf R, and the writing is on the wall for the GTI to go electric, so we'll have to wait a few days to find out what this teaser really means.
Asian Americans on TikTok are discussing their experiences as token members of "toxic," predominantly East Asian friend groups. The post Many TikTok creators are sharing what it’s like to be part of ‘toxic’ all-Asian friend groups appeared first on In The Know.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, tablets, headphones, tower fans, surge protectors and more.
"Now with 200% more air!"
Salesforce shares jumped after the software giant reported second-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations across the board.
Clothing giant Forever 21 said a data breach earlier in the year affects more than half a million individuals. A data breach notice filed with Maine's attorney general said the fashion giant was hacked over a three-month period beginning early January 2023, during which intruders obtained files from its systems. This data included the personal information of current and former employees, said Lorena Terroba Urruchua, a spokesperson for Forever 21 via public relations firm FTI Consulting, in an email to TechCrunch.
Starfield has moments of beauty, but it features just as many instances of drudgery and disconnection in its main quest line. Playing on pre-release code on Xbox Series S, these issues are only exacerbated by chugging framerates, low-resolution set pieces and roughly one hard crash every five hours. Starfield is big and largely bland, and while it gets some open-world gameplay aspects right, it doesn’t offer anything new for the sci-fi or RPG genres.
Garena is relaunching Free Fire in India, a year and a half after the popular mobile title was banned in the South Asian market over national security concerns. It has also appointed Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador in the country. The company said it has further localized Free Fire for the Indian market -- incorporating "unique content" and creating an environment that "encourage(s) a safe, healthy and fun gameplay experience" -- and will make the title available in the country on September 5.