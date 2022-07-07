Red flags missed: How July 4 suspect slipped through system

BERNARD CONDON and JIM MUSTIAN
·7 min read

Illinois’ “red-flag” law could have stopped, or at least slowed down, the suspect in the Independence Day parade shooting from being able to buy the gun he is accused of using to kill seven people and wound dozens more.

Police in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park were called twice to the home of Robert Crimo III in 2019 — once after he tried to commit suicide and again when he allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” in his family. On either occasion, they could have immediately exercised part of the law that allowed them to seek a restraining order to prevent Crimo from buying guns for anywhere from 14 days to six months.

Obtaining such a delay could have bought critical time for police to seek more information to ask a judge for a longer order preventing a gun purchase.

But Highland Park police did not seek such an order, and they were not required to do so. And just four months after the reported threat that prompted officers to seize 16 knives, a sword and a dagger from Crimo's home, Illinois State Police approved him for a firearms permit. The agency explained the decision in part by saying that it didn’t consider him a “clear and present danger” because he didn’t consider himself such a danger.

“When police went to the home and asked the individual if he felt like harming himself or others, he responded no,” the state police said in a statement this week, adding “importantly” that Crimo’s father assured officers that the collection of knives seized from the home was his and would be stored safely.

That fateful decision in early 2020 to issue the then-19-year-old Crimo a firearms permit allowed him to legally purchase five guns, including the Smith & Wesson semi-automatic rifle authorities say he used from his rooftop perch to unleash more than 80 rounds on a Fourth of July parade below.

The episode highlights how, even in a state with some of the nation’s most restrictive gun laws, opportunities can be missed to keep weapons from dangerous and disturbed people. While the authorities who crossed paths with Crimo contend their hands were tied by the law, several people familiar with Illinois’ statutes told The Associated Press there were more than enough ways to block him from getting guns.

“Laws don’t mean much unless they’re followed,” said Sean Holihan, the state legislative director for Giffords, a gun safety advocacy group. “This fell through the cracks. The law was written to make sure this wouldn’t happen and it still did.”

Added Nicholas Suplina, senior vice president for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety: “Red-flag laws are designed for precisely this kind of situation. ... It’s an important tool in the gun violence prevention toolbox. But you got to take the tool out and use it.”

A tool Highland Park police did make use of, they said, was the “clear and present danger” report filed with the state after their two visits to his home in 2019. Such reports are intended to alert state police to people who, if allowed to buy a gun, may pose an “imminent threat of substantial bodily harm to themselves or others.”

Highland Park police did not respond to requests for comment.

Crimo's warning signs also included a voluminous and disturbing social media footprint that went back years and somehow escaped law enforcement scrutiny despite the fact that the aspiring rapper had thousands of followers on YouTube and songs on Spotify that collectively had millions of plays.

Stick-thin, dark-haired and heavily tattooed on his neck and face, Crimo went by the stage name Awake the Rapper and left a trail of clues in his videos of a fascination with violence, guns and suicide. One video titled “Toy Soldier” showed a cartoon figure brandishing a rifle on a city street, followed by drawings of a victim’s chest spurting blood and police cars closing in.

In online chat rooms that reveled in mass murder and gore, Crimo apparently also posted video of a beheading and grainy news footage of a politician’s infamous public suicide.

“Like a sleepwalker … I know what I have to do,” Crimo narrated in another rap video posted late last year. “Everything has led up to this. Nothing can stop me, even myself.”

“We were not made aware of these videos,” Christopher Covelli, deputy chief of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters.

For its part, Illinois State Police defended the issuance of a gun permit for Crimo, noting that Highland Park police had declined to arrest the teen after his alleged threat in September 2019 because they could not meet the legal hurdle of “probable cause.” To deny a gun permit, they said, requires an even higher legal standard — "preponderance of evidence” — that he is a clear and present danger.

State police also noted in a statement that even though an unidentified family member reported the threat and spoke of a fear of returning home, family members denied Crimo was dangerous and didn’t want to press charges.

“When police went to the house, both the individual and his mother disputed the threat of violence. The individual told police he did not feel like hurting himself or others and was offered mental health resources,” the statement said.

Several months before, in April 2019, Crimo attempted to commit suicide by machete, according to a police report obtained by AP that noted a “history of attempts.” Other police reports show officers had visited the Crimo home frequently over the years for domestic violence disputes and other incidents.

Several experts described Crimo as the epitome of a “clear and present danger,” defined under Illinois law as a person who “communicates a serious threat of physical violence” or “demonstrates threatening physical or verbal behavior.”

But others weren’t so sure, noting that police are limited in how much they can act when an accuser reporting violent threats doesn’t want to press charges and family members are uncooperative.

Even if an order had been issued, it's not a given that a judge would have extended the order beyond six months.

Robert Berlin, state attorney for DuPage County, the most active issuer of red-flag orders in Illinois, said that the dozens of cases he’s overseen almost always include family members assisting investigators.

And while Berlin declined to comment on Highland Park police actions, he said that he couldn’t recall a red-flag order ever issued in his county against someone who was not already in possession of a gun and was aimed solely at blocking future purchases.

After receiving his permit in January 2020, Crimo passed four background checks when buying firearms that year and the next, the state police noted, adding that the only offense that surfaced in his criminal history was a 2016 ordinance violation for possession of tobacco.

Crimo, now 21, was arrested after disguising himself in women's clothing to make his escape. He now faces seven counts of first-degree murder. While investigators say he confessed to targeting paradegoers, they have not determined a motive.

Katherine Schweit, a retired FBI agent who spearheaded the agency’s active shooter program, said Crimo’s case underscores how difficult it can be to prevent such shootings, even with plenty of warning signs.

“It’s easy to see in the rearview mirror all of the pieces that tie together to an individual who clearly was on a trajectory toward violence,” Schweit said.

But nobody was able to put it all together. ... Police and schools and friends and neighbors handled one tiny piece of this at a time.”

___ Condon reported from New York and Mustian from New Orleans. News researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York also contributed.

___

Contact AP’s global investigative team at Investigative@ap.org or https://www.ap.org/tips/

Recommended Stories

  • Cold case murder defendant gets 38-year sentence

    A man was sentenced to decades in prison for a 2016 murder in New Castle County.

  • Suspect fired more than 70 rounds during Fourth of July parade in Illinois, police say

    Charges were announced against the suspect in connection with a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois which left at least seven dead.

  • July 4 parade shooting suspect slipped past Illinois "red flag" safeguards

    The man charged with killing seven people at a Chicago-area July Fourth parade slipped past the safeguards of an Illinois "red flag" law designed to prevent people deemed to have violent tendencies from getting guns, officials revealed on Tuesday. The disclosures raised questions about the adequacy of the state's "red flag" laws even as a prosecutor lauded the system as "strong" during a news conference announcing seven first-degree murder charges against the 21-year-old suspect, Robert, E. Crimo III. Sergeant Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office said earlier in the day that Crimo had legally purchased a total of five guns, including the suspected murder weapon, despite having come to law enforcement's attention twice for behavior suggesting he might harm himself or others.

  • 'Taken too soon': Remembering Highland Park shooting victims

    Two of the victims of a July Fourth parade massacre in a Chicago suburb left behind a 2-year-old son. Another was staying with family in Illinois after he was injured in car wreck. The victims were Kevin McCarthy, 37; Irina McCarthy, 35; Katherine Goldstein, 64; Stephen Straus, 88; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

  • Pope Francis: Climate change contributed to deadly Italian avalanche

    An avalanche in Italy that killed at least seven hikers was linked to climate change, according to scientists and global leaders including Pope Francis.

  • Little girl styled her hair with yogurt

    This little girl put her favorite snack all over her head.&nbsp;

  • Russia's Sberbank re-uses bank card chips to combat shortage

    Russia's top lender Sberbank on Thursday said it had started removing chips from un-activated bank cards to combat a shortage sparked by European suppliers halting deliveries, as sanctions rain down on Russia and its banking sector. Unprecedented Western sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine and supply chain disruptions have severely impacted Russia's access to certain goods, with the import of advanced technology posing a particular challenge. The National Card Payment System (NSPK) in April said there were not enough chips to meet demand for issuing Russia's home-grown Mir banking cards as European chip suppliers refused to work with Russian banks.

  • Heat, drought and wildfires: Torrid spell torments Portugal

    Portugal is bracing for a heat wave, with temperatures in some areas forecast to climb as high as 43 C (109 F) this weekend just as a severe drought grips the country. The Civil Protection Agency, a Portuguese government body that coordinates official responses to emergencies, said Thursday it is placing crews on high alert because of the risk of wildfires. About a third of the country faces an extreme risk of forest fires, authorities say.

  • Mistakes plague identification of migrants who died in Texas truck

    A week after 53 migrants died in a sweltering trailer in San Antonio, Texas, some of their nationalities are still unclear, highlighting the challenges that officials from at least four different countries face in identifying the victims of the deadliest U.S. human smuggling tragedy on record. The governments of Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras say they have already identified at least 49 migrants who were in the truck. It had conclusively identified 20 Mexicans, 10 Guatemalans and five Hondurans as of Tuesday, according to spokesperson Tom Peine, who added the medical examiner's identification criteria is often more stringent than that of other governments.

  • Wine Fraudsters Busted for Selling Thousands of Bottles of Fake Bordeaux

    The crime ring was bringing wine in from outside of the region and printing phony labels.

  • Who will succeed Boris Johnson as Britain's next prime minister?

    British Prime Minster Boris Johnson's resignation has triggered a scramble to succeed him. Possible successors include Ben Wallace and Rishi Sunak.

  • Highland Park suspect had 2 interactions with police prior to legally purchasing guns

    Police were called on the shooter twice in 2019, once for a reported suicide attempt and once for threats made that led to a collection of knives being confiscated.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line to drop requirement for COVID-19 test

    Norwegian Cruise Line is dropping a requirement that passengers test negative for COVID-19 before sailing unless it is required by local rules. The company said Wednesday that it will drop the testing requirement Aug. 1 except on ships sailing from places with local testing rules, including in the United States, Canada, Bermuda and Greece. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires pre-trip testing for passengers on 94 ships taking part in CDC's voluntary COVID-19 program, including Norwegian ships that sail in the U.S.

  • Subway Series: 12 new sandwiches are here; here’s how to try one for free

    Sandwich lovers will notice some big changes to the menu at Subway restaurants nationwide, beginning Tuesday.

  • 'There will be more charges': Suspect charged after mass shooting at Fourth of July parade

    Lake County State Attorney Eric Rinehart announced seven counts of first-degree murder against the suspect in the Fourth of July parade shooting.

  • CERN discovers new exotic particles

    The physics lab that's home to the world's largest atom smasher announced on Tuesday the observation of three new "exotic particles" that could provide clues about the force that binds subatomic particles together.

  • Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

    Aiden McCarthy's photo was shared across Chicago-area social media groups in the hours after the July 4 parade shooting in Highland Park, accompanied by pleas to help identify the 2-year-old who had been found at the scene bloodied and alone and to reunite him with his family. On Tuesday, friends and authorities confirmed that the boy's parents, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were among seven people killed in the tragedy. “At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” wrote Irina Colon on a GoFundMe account she created for the family and Aiden, who was reunited with his grandparents Monday evening.

  • Dad of Highland Park suspect said he sponsored his son's gun permit application because he thought he wanted to go to the shooting range

    A gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Seven people were killed. A 21-year-old suspect has appeared in court.

  • Hollywood producer David Pearce, accused of murdering two women, may have more victims, prosecutors say

    A Beverly Hills man has been charged with murder for the deaths of two women and there may be more victims, Los Angeles DA George Gascón said Tuesday at a press conference.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests 4th of July Shooting Was Orchestrated by Democrats

    The conspiracy theorist who once pushed the idea that the California wildfires were started deliberately is, lest we forget, a sitting congresswoman