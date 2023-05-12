Red & Green: Corey Simon doubles number of local projects, triples spending as new GOP rep

For North Florida voters, investing in a Republican senator may have paid off to the tune of $62 million.

That’s how much more in local projects – popularly known as the sprinkle-list of pork-barrel spending – that rookie Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, brought home compared to last year’s haul by former Sen. Lorrane Ausley, D-Tallahassee.

Simon, who represents North Florida voters in the redrawn sprawling Senate District 3, was the successful Senate sponsor of 76 projects worth $96 million included in the state budget compared to $34 million by Ausley.

There's $96 million for Senate District 3 projects in the state's record setting $117 billion state budget

Simon and Ausley did not respond to a request for comment for this story.

Representatives Jason Shoaf, a Republican, along with Democrats Allison Tant, and Franklin Gallop carried the load for Leon County and SD 3 in the House.

The House delegation has been split with at least one Republican member since 2010, but this is the first state budget in more than 100 years when the 13-county Senate district has been represented by a Republican.

The numbers tell a story.

While the state finished last fiscal year with a $22 billion surplus, Simon got money for 46% of the projects he sponsored, compared to Ausley's 28% in 2022.

“That's just sort of the cold, hard political realities of life in Tallahassee. If you're a Republican, you are probably going to get more than a Democrat. And if you’re perceived to be vulnerable, and he is, then you might even get more than your share,” said Aubrey Jewett, a University of Central Florida political science professor.

The record $117 billion spending plan is on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis for line item review and goes into effect July 1.

Here's What Happened

The budget process begins in the House, where Shoaf, Franklin and Tant, also submitted requests for budget lines to match those of Simon's in the Senate.

Sen. Corey Simon chats with other senators before the Senate Session begins on opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Ausley vs. Simon: Democrats at 5 to 1 cash disadvantage; GOP Senate supermajority on the line

Before the red wave: An energized Florida GOP looks to topple two Tallahassee titans, Al Lawson and Loranne Ausley

Story continues

After: 'Big red wave' leads Corey Simon to victory in Senate District 3 over Sen. Loranne Ausley

Shoaf and Tant are veterans of the process, with Franklin, like Simon, first elected in November.

Simon gave the ruling Republican majority a long sought after victory last November when he flipped SD 3 to the red column after it having been blue since the end of Reconstruction.

DeSantis recruited him for the race, and the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee spent hundreds of millions of dollars on staff and advertising to oust Ausley, a fourteen year veteran of the House and Senate.

The victory helped secure a Republican super majority in the Senate, rendering Democrats procedurally powerless.

Elections & Consequences

One example of what that meant to local voters is summed up by the appropriation for a Wakulla County emergency operations center – it's been on the county's legislative wish list for at least five years.

Last year Ausley’s request for a 7,156 square-foot public safety building in Wakulla County went unfunded. This year, Simon’s request for an 8,640 square-foot emergency operations center to house the same agencies that Ausley's request named got money.

Jewett said a couple of things may explain the difference a year made. One, the state is so flushed with cash that lawmakers wrote a record-setting $117 billion budget that includes funding for lots of local projects.

And two, the Republican leadership invested a lot of money in Simon and are looking to protect their investment.

Jewett said Simon was able to capture a Democratic seat in an election that may have been anomaly, with a popular GOP governor heading a ticket in a year when Democrats didn't turn out to vote.

"We don't know if that is ever going to happen again. It wouldn't surprise me at all if leadership was simply seeking to help him make a good impression on his constituents so he can really stress he's bringing money back home," said Jewett.

Rep. Gallop Franklin, Sen. Corey Simon pledge to bring 'dollars' to struggling Gadsden

Senate District 3 is home to 541,000 voters who live in an area about the combined size of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

The economic impact of the $96 million worth of projects in the state budget, is about equal to what Netflix spent in Monroe County to produce a full season of the television series Bloodline.

A study found the economic activity stimulated by the spending created more than 1,000 jobs.

In the Tallahassee area local projects funded included money for homeless shelters, hospice programs, and food banks.

Outside of the city, projects were funded to build a livestock arena for Madison County, a new horse arena in Jefferson County, and to buy nine different fire departments new trucks and pump engines.

Senate District 3 projects in 2023 -2024 state budget

Below are local project requests submitted by Simon included in the state budget, according to Senate records.

Dixie

Dixie County Sheriff evidence Bldg construction - $1,000,000Dixie County fire department tankers - $650,000Cross City Fire engine purchase - $750,000Dixie County First responder communications - $2,000,000

Franklin

Franklin County EOC - $2,600,000Apalachicola sewer/storm water study - $300,000Apalachicola spray field repairs - $2,500,000First responder two-way radios - $1,500,000Fire truck Lanark Village/St. James - $450,000

Gadsden

Midway Septic to sewer program - $3,000,000Apalachee center expansion in Gadsden Citrus,Hillsboro - $5,000,000Apalachee Center construction plans - $5,400,000Chattahoochee Fire Department upgrades - $250,000Midway Fire Department enhancements - $350,000EOC construction - $3,300,000Havanna Electrical substation - $3,300,000Chattahoochee City Hall/EOC building purchase - $700,000Boys & Girls Club Hurricane resistant facility - $3,600,000

Gulf:

Wewahitchka Fire station replacement - $1,000,000Wewa Fire tanker/pumper - $500,000Gulf County new Airport - $2,500,000Gulf County Safe, Housing/Michael recovery - $500,000Port St. Joe street resurfacing - $1,500,000

Hamilton

Hamilton County Fairgrounds Arena (new) - $300,0002317 Hamilton County sewage Lift/pumping station - $750,000

Jefferson

Fire 4 Wildland firefighting trucks - $800,000K-12 school Backup generator - $720,000Horse Arena covering - $475,000

Lafayette

County Road534 repair - $428,000EOC Design and Construction - $4,500,000

Leon

Apalachee Center 4-bed Expansion of Childrens unit - $800,000Big Bend Homeless Coalition Refurbishment - $1,000,000Big Bend Hospice Mobile Unit - $250,000North Florida Innovation Lab for technology products - $750,000TMH Trauma Center expenses - $750,000Independence Landing - $950,000Feeding Rural North Florida warehouse expansion - $2,000,000Bus Transit Center Southside Tallahassee - $1,000,000Expo and Junior Apprenticeship Program - $50,000Brehon House - shelter for homeless and pregnant women - $100,000Apalachee Ridge STEM Center - $351,000Baum Road drainage project - $350,000FSU College of Law Election Law program - $1,000,000

Liberty:Veterans Memorial Railroad Trestle - $300,000Voting precinct improvements - $500,000Rock Bluff Community Center - $900,000Highschool Softball Complex - $475,000

MadisonNorth Florida College Renovation - $300,000Fire Tanker - $250,000Livestock Arena - $1,000,000

SuwanneeIndustrial Park wastewater plant - $2,000,000Industrial Water tower - $2,000,000Pump engine - $365,000Branford spray field project - $300,000Branford football field - $250,000Branford fire truck - $475,000Riveroak Technical College - $4,000,000Rail Crossing repair - $500,000

TaylorSteinhatchee Fire Rescue Facility - $1,000,000

WakullaEmergency Communication System - $1,000,000Fire Protective Gear - $150,000Sopchoppy water system improvement - $1,500,000EOC Construction - $3,200,000Fire engine gear - $750,000

James Call is a member of the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jcall@tallahassee.com. Follow on him Twitter: @CallTallahasse

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Republican lawmaker in Democratic Tallahassee brings home local projects