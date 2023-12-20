Red and green dye in the Jones Falls? Environmental testing could add festive coloring

Dec. 20—By Christine Condon — chcondon@baltsun.com

December 20, 2023

Maryland environmental officials warned Baltimore residents Wednesday morning that they could see red and green dye in the waters of the Jones Falls — or even the Inner Harbor.

But it has nothing to do with holiday cheer.

The Maryland Department of the Environment is conducting water testing at the Fleischmann's Vinegar facility along the Jones Falls in Baltimore starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, which could cause noticeable amounts of the harmless, colorful dye to flow down the stream and potentially into the harbor in downtown Baltimore, said Jay Apperson, a spokesman for the state agency, in a statement.

Maryland has an active lawsuit against the vinegar company due to documented pollution incidents that impacted the Jones Falls, which caused a large fish kill in 2021. MDE's suit, filed in April, pointed to discharges of acidic liquid into the stream, including from a Baltimore City stormwater drain to which the facility was illegally connected. MDE inspectors also observed acidic discharges from the facility's foundation and into the stream.

Local nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore, which reported the 2021 fish kill to state regulators and has conducted its own water monitoring near the vinegar plant showing acidic discharges from unauthorized pipes, also filed suit against the company in federal court just prior to Maryland's action.

Angela Haren, a senior attorney for the Chesapeake Legal Alliance, which is representing Blue Water in its case, said Wednesday she was "thrilled" to hear that MDE was conducting additional monitoring at the facility.

Fleischmann's did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment for this article.

It's unclear exactly what MDE is looking for during its tests on Wednesday morning, but Apperson noted that the experiment will be "a visible way to determine water flow." Apperson declined to comment further on the reason for the test.

"We issued this notice so that if the dye is noticeable downstream people will know what it is and know there is no need for concern," Apperson wrote.

