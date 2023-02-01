New Red Hat partnerships with SAP and Oracle could bode well for owner IBM

Ron Miller
·3 min read

It’s been a good week for Red Hat, and by extension IBM, the company that owns it. That’s because Red Hat signed two partnership agreements this week, one with Oracle and the other with SAP. Those are some big players, and if it results in more deployments for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), it could be a big win for IBM.

Let's start with Oracle, which frankly is a bit of a case of strange bedfellows. But the customer wants, what the customer wants. Oracle might have been giving into customer demand, says Holger Mueller, an analyst at Constellation Research, who says the deal is a win for both companies.

“For Oracle it's all about offering customers choice. And this allows customers to bring their Red Hat workloads to Oracle. For IBM customers, it means one more supported cloud.”

He adds that for Oracle, which has always been highly proprietary in the past, this is really an astonishing announcement. ”It's remarkable because Oracle has its own Linux. The old Oracle would not have done this.” But perhaps the desire to get more customers on their cloud has driven the database giant to be more open minded. According to Synergy Research, although it has been showing growth in recent quarters, Oracle is still mired in low single digits when it comes to enterprise infrastructure market share.

As for SAP, it is moving some of its internal workloads to run on RHEL, building on an existing partnership, according to the company. SAP says it sees the partnership as a way to run modern workloads more efficiently, in particular RISE, its cloud ERP product. The ultimate goal is to help SAP customers operate in a hybrid cloud environment more easily.

The deal includes having Red Hat product engineers and other technical personnel on site to help SAP with implementation and interoperability issues. Mueller says SAP was using SUSE Linux, but that's not as popular outside of Germany (where SAP is headquartered). "For SAP it's different. They used SUSE out of the German connection (and many German customers using SUSE) but it didn't go anywhere internationally. So this is an overdue move," he said.

New Red Hat CEO looks to keep things steady while putting own mark on company

IBM has been counting on Red Hat to boost its revenues, and these deals have potential to increase Red Hat revenue time at a time when IBM is counting on it more than ever. In its most recent earnings report last week, IBM reported revenue of $16.7 billion. That was flat, but certainly better than the negative territory the company lived in for many years, at one time reporting 22 straight quarters of negative revenue growth.

For what it’s worth, if you look at the numbers in constant currency, accounting for the strong dollar for revenue from outside the U.S, the number was a more respectable 6%, more in line with the kind of slow but steady growth CEO Arvind Krishna is hoping to achieve over time.

IBM spent $34 billion to acquire Red Hat in a mega deal five years ago. The investment has paid off for Big Blue as it continues giving it a revenue boost quarter after quarter. Red Hat, which operates semi autonomously inside the organization, had revenue up 10%, which translated into 15% in constant currency in the most recent report.

These new deals have the potential to help to increase revenue further in the coming quarters.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • 'Big Short' legend Michael Burry issues a grave warning to investors with a one-word tweet: 'Sell.'

    Burry made the grim pronouncement days after comparing the S&P 500's latest rebound to its short-lived rally during the dot-com crash.

  • Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

    A core part of my strategy is investing in companies that pay attractive, growing dividends. Two of my highest-conviction investment ideas right now are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). With shares of these top dividend stocks down sharply over the past year, I'm buying them like there's no tomorrow so I can grow my positions before their shares rebound.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note

    A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.

  • Indian Tycoons Bought Adani Shares During Short Seller Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- At least two of India’s biggest business families participated in Adani Enterprises Ltd.’s $2.5 billion share sale, according to people familiar with the matter, in a sign of solidarity with Gautam Adani as the tycoon fights short seller allegations that sent the value of his empire plummeting.Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Pre

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation made the headlines through most of last year, for all the worst reasons: it ran far too high, peaked above 9% in June, and the inflationary pressures pushed down hard on stock markets. The Fed jacked interest rates up their highest level in over a decade, risking recession to fight the rise in prices. Today, inflation is still in the headlines, although the tone has shifted. The annualized rate is trending downward; the December number came in at 6.5% year-over-year. While this is good

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Forget ChatGPT — an AI-driven investment fund powered by IBM's Watson supercomputer is quietly beating the market by nearly 100%

    The $102 million AI Powered Equity ETF is up 11% so far this year, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index is up 5.67%.

  • 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Well-chosen dividend stocks can supply you with just such an income stream, as well as valuable share price appreciation. To help you in your pursuit of these wealth-creators, here are three outstanding dividend stocks that are particularly attractive buys today. The aptly named Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) (NYSE: BIPC) excels in this lucrative sector, and it's poised to deliver handsome gains to its investors in the coming decade.

  • Intel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., struggling with a rapid drop in revenue and earnings, is cutting management pay across the company to cope with a shaky economy and to preserve cash for an ambitious turnaround plan. Most Read from Bloomberg8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries GrowIntel Slashing CEO, Managers’ Pay in a Bid to Preserve CashPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000

  • 11 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 11 most undervalued blue chip stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip this part and go to 5 Most Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The stock market crash of 2022 plunged US equities to new lows. […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth aims to close out January with a bang.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10x in 10 Years

    Everyone knows that a lot of stocks have fallen 80% or more. Many also realize that some of them won't survive now that higher interest rates make it much more expensive to raise money. What few might expect is that a handful will ultimately live up to the lofty expectations investors held when the shares were at their peak.

  • Amazon expected to post first unprofitable year since 2014 and worst loss since the dot-com bust

    Amazon.com Inc. is expected to reveal its first unprofitable year since 2014 this week — and expectations for the year aren't headed in a positive direction.

  • You'll Never Guess The Newest "Jewel" in Berkshire Hathaway's crown

    “Berkshire will always be building.” So said Warren Buffett in his latest annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders in February. Most people might imagine he means adding to Berkshire’s dozens of company holdings or the $144 billion in cash he calls a “financial fortress.” But he was actually referring to clean energy. Buffett has had exposure to clean energy since the early 2000s, and in last year’s letter, he called it one of the “four jewels” of Berkshire Hathaway. A 30-fold Increase F

  • ChatGPT Completely Changed My Mind About This Growth Stock

    ChatGPT has the potential to change the learning process for students worldwide. That's terrible news for the education technology company Chegg (NYSE: CHGG). This video explains why I am changing my recommendation on this growth stock.

  • Wall St gains over 1% after encouraging inflation data with Fed next

    Major U.S. stock indexes closed over 1% higher on Tuesday as labor cost data encouraged investors about the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to taming inflation a day ahead of the central bank's critical policy decision. Investors also digested a full plate of earnings reports. Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp and United Parcel Service Inc rose following their respective results, while Caterpillar Inc and McDonald's Corp ended weaker after their results.

  • Corporate VP becomes latest longtime Microsoft executive to leave

    Vahé Torossian, who has been Microsoft since 1992, said Friday he was stepping down from his role as corporate vice president of business applications.

  • The Adani Group scandal, explained

    The Indian conglomerate is accused of perpetuating 'the largest con in corporate history'

  • 'Meltdown to zero': Kevin O'Leary says there's a 100% chance of another crypto debacle — and that it will happen 'over and over and over again.' Here's what he likes instead

    Is Mr. Wonderful bailing on crypto? Not quite.