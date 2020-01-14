'Red herring': Trump, Barr say killing of Iran's Soleimani was justified, whether or not threat was imminent

WASHINGTON – After asserting for more than a week that Gen. Qasem Soleimani posed an imminent threat to Americans when he was killed in a drone strike, President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr said that whether the threat was immediate or not, the president had the right to act.

When Trump announced Jan. 3 that he had ordered the drone strike that killed Soleimani, who ran the Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force, he said the general was "plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel."

Top administration officials stood by the assertion that the threat was immediate and defended the intelligence that led them to that conclusion. But Trump said in a tweet Monday that the question of whether or not the strike was imminent "really didn't matter," and the nation's top law enforcement official said the issue was "something of a red herring."

Critics on Capitol Hill, who questioned the strategy behind the drone strike and the decision not to notify Congress, said whether or not Soleimani posed an imminent threat is crucial.

"Why is that important?" House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., asked at a hearing on the strike Tuesday. "Because in the case of an imminent threat, the president has authority under Article 2 of the Constitution to protect Americans."

Though the president said the reasoning was "totally consistent," Engel mocked the administration's shifting justifications for the attack in his opening statement at the hearing, which Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is in California, declined to attend.

"We heard the strike went forward because Soleimani did so many bad things in the past and was plotting for the future. Then, when that didn't work, they went back to an imminent threat, but we didn't know when or where it would take place," Engel said. "Next, it was going to be an embassy attack. Then four embassies were going to be attacked. Then maybe it wasn't four embassies."

Engel said he wanted Pompeo to testify "because I think the administration is not being straight with the country or the Congress." He said he would send a letter to Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper "demanding that they produce information on the legal basis for the strike that took out Soleimani."

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., introduced a resolution that would limit Trump's ability to take further military action against Iran without congressional approval. The House passed a similar resolution last week, but it did not carry the force of law.

Iran retaliated for Soleimani's killing by firing a barrage of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. The attacks did not result in any casualties, and Iran indicated there would not be further military retaliation, but some fear the regime could take action through proxy attacks or cyberwarfare.

Amid the heightened tensions, Iran said it mistook a Ukrainian passenger plane for an incoming missile and shot the plane down. The regime has faced a wave of protests since it took responsibility for downing the flight, which included 83 Iranians among the 176 people on board, after denying any role in the tragedy for days. Tuesday, Iran announced it arrested "some individuals" in connection with the incident.

The Trump administration has painted the protests as proof that the regime does not have popular support and that its "maximum pressure" campaign on the government is working.

Here's a look at how Trump, Barr, Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper have tried to justify the strike:

Trump: Imminent threat 'doesn't matter'

After criticism for a lack of specifics on the threat posed by Soleimani, Trump said Friday that Iran's top general plotted attacks on four U.S. embassies.

Some lawmakers who were briefed on the intelligence said they had not been informed of such a plot. Esper said Sunday that the president was not referring to a "tangible" threat but rather a probable attack.