Red kite found in Carmarthenshire is Britain's oldest

The red kite is protected under UK law - there were no photographs of the one found in the wild

A red kite has been identified as the oldest to survive in the wild in Britain and Ireland.

It was spotted in Llanybydder, Carmarthenshire, in July and found to be 9,518 days - or 26 years - old.

It had collapsed and was unable to fly, so the RSPCA was called.

While the bird had to be put down, the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) recently confirmed it was ringed on 20 June 1997 and was the oldest it had ever seen.

BTO officials were shocked to find this was the first and only report of it in all the time it had been in the wild.

According to the RSPCA, red kites are expected to live for 10 years in the wild.

"This was such a beautiful bird and I could tell that it was an adult and of a good age," said RSPCA wildlife officer Ellie West.

"There were no avian influenza symptoms but I was immediately concerned about its thin body condition and poor plumage.

"Unfortunately due to the extent of the kite's condition it meant that the bird could not be helped and was put to sleep to prevent further suffering."

She sent the ring to the BTO, which confirmed its age.

"I could not believe it as this bird was 26 years old and was found in pretty much the same area they were ringed in all those years ago," Ms West added.

"It is very sad that the bird didn't make it but at least they didn't suffer a lingering death. I'm sure they had a full life and it would be lovely to think that it may have reared several offspring over the years in the area too - although the sex is unknown."

The BTO's Lee Barber said: "This red kite now holds the longevity record for the oldest known wild red kite in Britain and Ireland.

"Amazingly, this is the first and only report of this bird in 26 years and 22 days since it was ringed as a nestling back in 1997."