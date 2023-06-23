Red kite found injured in Dumfries and Galloway had gunshot wounds

The Galloway Kite Trail was founded in 2003 to help increase red kite numbers in the region

A red kite that died after being found badly injured in Dumfries and Galloway had gunshot wounds, police have said.

The bird was discovered near the A76 at Enterkinfoot between Thornhill and Sanquhar on 5 June. It was taken to a vet but had to be put down.

Police Scotland said officers had traced the man who handed in the bird of prey and that inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

All wild birds in the UK are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

The Scottish SPCA is also involved in the investigation.

A special trail was founded in 2003 to help increase red kites numbers in Dumfries and Galloway.