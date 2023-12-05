Red Lake Falls man accused of spiking drink with meth, MDMA

Dec. 4—RED LAKE COUNTY, Minn. — A Red Lake Falls man was charged with adulteration causing illness, pain or other bodily harm on Friday, Dec. 1, for allegedly mixing MDMA and methamphetamine into a vulnerable adult's alcoholic drink, court documents say.

Lane Allen Anderson, 27, faces up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines for the crime. He paid $2,000 to be released the day of his arrest, according to documents.

On Nov. 7, the Red Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Sanford Emergency Department in Thief River Falls. An ER nurse explained that a male, unidentified in the probable cause statement, said he'd been poisoned by his sister and her boyfriend, Anderson. He believed they'd drugged his alcoholic drink the previous night.

The male agreed to be tested for drugs. His urinalysis tested positive for amphetamine, MDMA, THC and methamphetamine, according to the statement.

The male spoke with law enforcement. He is autistic and his mother was present to assist with the interview process, the statement said.

The male said his sister and Anderson came home on Nov. 6 and asked if he'd like a drink. He had two beers then went upstairs to his room. Anderson came upstairs with a mixed drink and said he'd "mixed a bunch of alcohol together," according to the statement.

"See how you feel in about an hour," Anderson allegedly said.

The male drank it, but didn't feel well afterwards. He said his memory was blurry, but he didn't sleep that night or during the next day. He felt jittery and threw up multiple times, the statement said.

He called his mother, who came home and immediately brought him to the emergency room.

The male told law enforcement he'd used alcohol and THC but had never taken methamphetamine or MDMA. He "said he thought he was going to die," the statement said.

When asked if she'd drugged her brother, the sister allegedly told her mother, "I didn't, but Lane might have."

Law enforcement spoke with Anderson, who denied spiking the drink. He also claimed he hadn't used MDMA in years, but his urine sample tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamine, MDMA and THC, according to documents.

On Nov. 15, Anderson told law enforcement he put one-fourth of a gram of methamphetamine in the male's drink, but said he disclosed there was methamphetamine in it and said the male had done methamphetamine before, the statement said.

Anderson's initial court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 20.