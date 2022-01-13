Red Lake felon sentenced for illegal possession of firearm, meth and fentanyl

Jan. 13—RED LAKE — A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for illegally possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl and possessing a firearm as a felon, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, on Nov. 21, 2020, Joshua Jon Lussier, 34, was arrested in Hubbard County pursuant to a federal arrest warrant. In Lussier's vehicle, law enforcement observed in plain sight a glass smoking device commonly used for methamphetamine and approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed 893 grams of methamphetamine, 83 grams of fentanyl, and drug distribution paraphernalia, including common cutting agents used to increase the total weight of controlled substances. Lussier admitted that the drugs in his vehicle belonged to him and were intended for distribution.

In April 2019, Lussier was found in possession of a Remington .243 caliber, model 770 rifle. Because he has a prior felony conviction in Pennington County, Lussier is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time, the release said.

On Sept. 19, 2021, Lussier pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and one count of illegal possession of a firearm as a felon.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety and the FBI Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force.