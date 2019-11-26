Is Red Lake Gold (CNSX:RGLD) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Red Lake Gold (CNSX:RGLD) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Red Lake Gold Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In August 2019, Red Lake Gold had CA$114k in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was CA$269k. That means it had a cash runway of around 5 months as of August 2019. That's a very short cash runway which indicates an imminent need to douse the cash burn or find more funding. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Red Lake Gold's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Red Lake Gold isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 27% over the last year, which suggests that management are mindful of the possibility of running out of cash. Red Lake Gold makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can Red Lake Gold Raise More Cash Easily?

While Red Lake Gold is showing a solid reduction in its cash burn, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of CA$4.4m, Red Lake Gold's CA$269k in cash burn equates to about 6.1% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

Is Red Lake Gold's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Red Lake Gold's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Red Lake Gold's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Notably, our data indicates that Red Lake Gold insiders have been trading the shares. You can discover if they are buyers or sellers by clicking on this link.