Red Lake man arrested in connection to Grygla burglary

May 24—GRYGLA — A Red Lake man has been arrested following a burglary investigation in Grygla on Sunday.

According to a release from Beltrami County Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton, at 9:46 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, deputies were advised of a burglary in progress at the 66000 block of Highway 89 NW, Spruce Township in Grylga, about 75 miles northwest of Bemidji.

The investigation showed that a door on an outbuilding had been forced opened to gain access. Surveillance footage showed that people were attempting to steal items from the building, the release said.

The property owner was notified by the surveillance system, and he drove to the outbuilding and interrupted the burglary.

Upon his arrival, the suspects fled the building. Deputies were able to get photos of the suspects committing the burglary from the property's surveillance system, the release said.

Deputies arrived on scene to investigate the incident. At 1:43 a.m., a neighbor noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area. A description of the vehicle was given to deputies, who located and stopped the vehicle.

The vehicle's occupants were questioned, and the driver said he was called by one of the suspects asking for a ride. Deputies were able to identify the individuals that committed the burglary, the release said.

At 5:03 a.m., deputies were patrolling the area looking for the suspects when they located a man walking on Highway 89.

The man was identified as Shawn Martin, 48, of Red Lake, and was identified as one of the people who burglarized the outbuilding, the release said.

Martin was arrested and transported to the Beltrami County Jail pending charges. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office continues to search for the other suspects.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Red Lake Police Department.