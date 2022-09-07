Red Lake man found guilty of sexual abuse

Sep. 6—DULUTH — A Red Lake man was found guilty of sexual abuse and aggravated sexual abuse for an incident that occurred in the Red Lake Nation in 2020.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, Descart Begay Jr., 38, of Red Lake, was convicted on Friday, Sept. 2, on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse following a five-day trial before U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel.

As proven at trial, on July 3, 2020, Begay knowingly raped and sexually assaulted a female in her home, until she was able to break free and escape.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time, the release said.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Gilead is prosecuting the case.