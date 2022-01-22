Red Lake man pleads guilty to assault

Jan. 21—RED LAKE — A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, on May 5, 2021, Brennon Allen James Sayers, 21, was arguing loudly with his girlfriend in a vehicle outside a residence in the Ponemah area of the Red Lake Nation.

Victim J.L.Z., who lived across the street, came out of his residence and began telling Sayers to stop arguing and fighting with his girlfriend. Victim C.T.G., who was walking down the road, encountered the interaction between Sayers and J.L.Z.

As the confrontation between Sayers and J.L.Z. escalated to yelling and assaultive threats, Sayers pulled a firearm from his waistband and began shooting at both J.L.Z. and C.T.G. as they ran back towards J.L.Z.'s house. Both J.L.Z. and C.T.G. were struck by gunfire.

After the shooting, Sayers fled the area and was located several hours later at his mother's residence on the Red Lake Nation, according to the documents.

Sayers pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 20, before U.S. District Court Chief Judge John Tunheim to two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 13.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.