Red Lake man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

Jan. 28—RED LAKE — A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to possessing images depicting the sexual abuse of children, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, on March 7, 2020, following a traffic stop, Bobby Lee Donnell, Sr., 43, was arrested by the Red Lake Police Department pursuant to an open warrant. After taking Donnell into custody, officers found on Donnell's cell phone images of child sexual abuse involving minors under the age of 12.

Donnell pleaded guilty on Thursday, Jan. 27, before U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright to one count of possession of child pornography. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.