Red Lake man pleads guilty to April assault at Seven Clans Casino

Nov. 9—MINNEAPOLIS — A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to one count of domestic assault by a habitual offender after assaulting someone in a hotel room at the Seven Clans Casino.

According to court documents, in the late evening of April 9, 55-year-old Shawn Rene Lussier physically assaulted another person in a hotel room at the Seven Clans Casino on the Red Lake Nation by repeatedly punching and kicking them.

The assault caused serious bodily injury to the victim, including a bloody lip, a one-inch laceration to the scalp that required stitches and left a scar, and other body bruises.

Lussier also caused more than $450 in property damage to the hotel room during the assault.

According to court documents, Lussier has several previous convictions for domestic violence involving domestic assaults committed on separate occasions between May 2017 and December 2021.

Lussier pleaded guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court to one count of domestic assault by a habitual offender. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.