Red Lake man pleads guilty to assault

Nov. 5—RED LAKE — A Red Lake man pleaded guilty on Thursday to assault resulting in substantial bodily injury.

According to court documents, Chad Joseph Sumner, Sr., 42, admitted to assaulting the victim at her home on June 30, 2019. As a result of the assault, the victim had a laceration above her right eye and blood on her shirt.

Sumner pleaded guilty on Nov. 4 before U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud to one count of assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. A sentencing date has not been set.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety and the FBI.