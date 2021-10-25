Red Lake man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse

Oct. 25—RED LAKE — A Red Lake man pleaded guilty on Friday, Oct. 22, to sexually abusing a child over the course of several years.

According to court documents, between August 2014 and August 2020, Kory Paul Lussier, 25, knowingly and repeatedly engaged in sexual contact with a minor female who was between 7 and 13 years old at the time.

Lussier pleaded guilty yesterday before Senior U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson to one count of abusive sexual contact with a child. A sentencing date has not been set.

This case is the result of investigations conducted by the Red Lake Department of Public Safety and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Chiquoine is prosecuting the case.