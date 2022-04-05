Red Lake man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2019 murder

Apr. 5—BEMIDJI — A Ponemah man was sentenced on Monday, April 4, to 144 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for the murder of a woman on the Red Lake Nation.

According to court documents, in 2019, William Jones, IV, 24, and the victim were involved in a romantic relationship and lived together at the victim's house in Ponemah.

During the evening of Nov. 6, 2019, Jones repeatedly assaulted the victim in their residence, hitting her on the shoulders, arms and torso, and throwing her against a wall. During the assault, the victim's head was stuck, and she suffered a brain injury, documents said.

Jones did not contact emergency personnel or attempt to render aid to the victim despite her obvious injuries. The victim remained in the house unconscious for almost two days. During that time, Jones was in the house and chose not to contact emergency personnel or otherwise render any aid to the victim, the documents said.

According to the court documents, on Nov. 8, 2019, Jones's mother contacted emergency personnel after arriving at the house and observing the victim's condition.

The victim was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo where medical personnel determined that the victim suffered a traumatic brain injury, which caused the victim to remain in a persistent vegetative state with no hope for recovery.

The victim died on Nov. 22, 2019, as a result of her injuries and the defendant's failure to seek immediate and life-saving medical assistance on the victim's behalf, the documents said.

Jones pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder on Oct. 21, 2021.

He was sentenced on Monday by U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Tribal Police Department and the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.