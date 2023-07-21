Red Lake man sentenced to 33 months in prison for assault

Jul. 20—MINNEAPOLIS — Devin Anthony Sumner, 20, of Red Lake, has been sentenced to 33 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for a March 2022 assault that left his victim in the hospital.

According to court documents, Sumner and the victim had been involved in a relationship at the time of the assault.

Early in the morning of March 10, 2022, Sumner became angry at the victim and began to physically assault her by slapping and punching her while in the car.

Sumner grabbed a 12-gauge G-Force Arms shotgun and repeatedly hit the victim on her hands and body with the shotgun, according to the documents.

As a result of being hit with the shotgun, the victim sustained serious bodily injuries including a broken and fractured hand, multiple lacerations and bruises, all of which necessitated emergency hospital treatment and eventual surgery.

On Feb. 9, 2023,

Sumner pleaded guilty

to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He was sentenced on Wednesday.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, in handing down the sentence Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz emphasized the need to deter the "epidemic of violence against Native American women, both on and off the reservation."

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.