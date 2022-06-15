Red Lake man sentenced to 7 years in prison for 2021 shooting

Jun. 14—MINNEAPOLIS — A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for

shooting two people on the Red Lake Nation,

according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger.

According to court documents, on May 5, 2021, Brennon Sayers, who was 21 at the time, was arguing loudly with his girlfriend in a vehicle outside a home in the Ponemah area of Red Lake Nation.

Victim J.L.Z., who lived across the street, came out of his home and began telling Sayers to stop arguing with his girlfriend.

Victim C.T.G., who was walking down the road, encountered the interaction between Sayers and J.L.Z.

As the confrontation between Sayers and J.L.Z. escalated to yelling and assaultive threats, Sayers pulled a firearm from his waistband and began shooting at both J.L.Z. and C.T.G. as they ran back towards J.L.Z.'s house.

Both J.L.Z. and C.T.G. were struck by gunfire. After the shooting, Sayers fled the area and was located several hours later at his mother's residence on the Red Lake Nation, according to the documents.

On Jan. 20, 2022, Sayers pleaded guilty

to two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Sayers was sentenced on June 13 in U.S. District Court before Chief Judge John Tunheim.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Red Lake Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force.