Red Lake man sentenced to 9 years in prison for sexual abuse

Oct. 20—MINNEAPOLIS — A Red Lake man has been sentenced to nine years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release for sexually abusing a minor in 2020.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, on Oct. 11, 2020, within the exterior boundaries of the Red Lake Nation, 40-year-old Keith Allen Ehrich engaged in sexual acts with a minor.

Ehrich pleaded guilty on July 7, 2022, to one count of sexual abuse of a minor. He was sentenced on Wednesday to nine years in prison followed 20 years of supervised release.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Red Lake Police Department, the Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, with assistance from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.